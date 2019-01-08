Dirty Dining: Dead roaches and more violations at several Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple establishments are failing to date-mark potentially hazardous foods.
One restaurant was cited for storing fuel near dessert and another was caught with dead roaches at a sushi bar.
Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen, 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach
- Employee drinks were stored in a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature. In a walk-in cooler, raw venison was stored on top of raw beef roast. Corrective action was taken.
- Sterno food-warming fuel was stored near dessert in a food preparation area, creating the potential for cross contamination. Corrective action was taken.
- Open milk at the bar was not properly date-marked. The milk was discarded.
- Five handwash sinks throughout the establishment did not have hot running water.
- No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton
- An inspector observed approximately 10 dead roaches on the floor and on shelves at a sushi bar.
- There was a hole or other damage to a door at the sushi bar entrance.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.
- Thawed portions of ready-to-eat tuna were thawed under running water at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.
- Floor drain covers at a preparation sink and near a warewashing area were heavily soiled.
- The floor was soiled throughout the kitchen.
- Food was stored on the floor at a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer and throughout the kitchen.
- In-use cutlery was stored in cracks between pieces of equipment.
- There was no cold water at a handwash sink at the bar.
- Raw animal food was not properly separated from unwashed produce in a walk-in cooler.
- Single-service articles were not stored inverted or protected from contamination.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in a reach-in cooler.
- An inspector observed a cook handle soiled dishes or utensils and then handle clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.
- An inspector observed an employee handling ready-to-eat, cut-and-peeled cucumbers with bare hands. Corrective action was taken.
- A bottle of apple juice was stored in ice used for drinks. A stop sale was issued.
- The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- Unspecified food was being cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- Multiple handwash sinks were not available for employee use due to items stored inside.
- No soap was provided at handwash sinks at the sushi bar and handwashing sinks in the kitchen.
- A probe thermometer was not accurate.
- Spray bottles containing toxic substances were not labeled.
Panda Buffet, 3901 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of two ice machines. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw coconut shrimp was stored in a crab rangoon container in a holding unit. Corrective action was taken.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees. An employee made a sign.
- No soap was provided at a handwash sink. An employee filled the dispenser.
- The establishment had no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food.
- Employee purses, jackets and shoes were stored in a dry food storage area.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd., Unit C136, Bradenton
Unspecified food was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
A container of food was stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer.
An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
Single-service articles in a customer self-service area were not stored inverted or protected from contamination.
Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.
The hot water at a handwash sink did not reach 100 degrees.
There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
Comments