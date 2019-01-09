More dirty dining: Roaches found at restaurant recently closed for rodent activity

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, an establishment that was recently closed because of rodent activity was been cited for roach activity.
Other Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for having dirty, moldy or slimy equipment.
Sunshine Caribbean Restaurant, 6320 15th St. E., Sarasota
- An inspector observed two live roaches at the interior fold of a reach-in cooler gasket.
- There were approximately 40 roach droppings in the interior fold of the reach-in cooler gasket.
- The reach-in cooler gasket was torn/in disrepair.
- An employee washed hands in an unapproved handwash sink, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- Plantain was observed cooling in a covered pan in a reach-in cooler. A restaurant operator removed the lid.
Tacos El Guero, 835 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton (food truck)
- Attached equipment was soiled with accumulated dust, grease or food debris.
- Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust or mold-like substance.
- Sour cream and shredded mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater tha 41 degrees.
- A holding unit air thermometer was not accurate.
- An employee washed hands in an unapproved handwash sink.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Viento Kitchen & Bar at Zota Beach Resort, 4711 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- Feta, chicken stock, garlic, butter, cooked rice, cut tomatoes, cooked mushrooms, quinoa, eggplant mix, lobster stock, marinara, orzo, risotto, heavy cream, pasta and chorizo were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and a manager disposed of all of the foods above the proper temperature.
- There was no test kit at hand to measure the concentration of sanitizer in use for wiping cloths at the first floor bar. Corrective action was taken.
Simply Susanne’s Cafe, 3172 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key
- Shredded cheese, Swiss cheese and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The interior of a horizontal freezer had exposed insulation.
- The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- Milk opened and held for more than 24 hours was not properly date-marked.
Guatemalan Restaurant La Guitarra , 303 U.S. Hwy. 301 Blvd. #253, Bradenton
- Ice machine gaskets had a slimy/mold-like build-up, according to an inspector. An employee cleaned the equipment.
- Black beans and beef soup were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for both foods.
- No soap was provided at a handwash sink in the back kitchen. Corrective action was taken.
O’bricks Irish Pub & Martini Bar, 427 12th St. W., Bradenton
- Gaskets of a walk-in cooler near the cook line were soiled with slimy/mold-like build-up. Corrective action was taken.
- There was an accumulation of debris on the exterior of a warewashing machine. Corrective action was taken.
- Cans of artichokes and tomato paste were dented. A stop sale was issued.
- Stainless steel cleaner was stored on a food preparation table. The cleaner was removed.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. A chef cleaned the blade.
- A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris. A chef cleaned the slicer blade guard.
- Two soda gun holsters at the bar were soiled. Corrective action was taken.
CopaMoca, 1506 13th St. W., Bradenton
- Raw eggs were stored over jellies and pastries. The restaurant operator moved the eggs to the bottom shelf.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- No soap was provided at a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.
- A pet dog was allowed inside of the establishment.
- Clean utensils were not stored in a protected manner. Corrective action was taken.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
