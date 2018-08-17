Here are some highlights from the 2018 Manatee Small Business of the Year Awards

The winners of 2018 Manatee Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards were announced Friday to a packed house at Manatee Performing Arts Center.

The Bradenton Herald has partnered with the Manatee Chamber to host the awards for 39 years.

Four small businesses and one nonprofit were chosen from among 33 finalists.

Manatee Chamber of Commerce CEO Jacki Dezelski gave the opening remarks.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The most important thing that we can do for our county is support small businesses,” Dezelski said.

One of last year’s award recipients gave some advice to the incoming winners.

“It’s something that you should promote very proudly,” said Derek Williams, owner of Williams Wealth Management Group. “Winning this award created so many opportunities.”

A representative of BB&T Bank, another sponsor of the event, announced the winners.

Clean as a Whistle of Manatee, LLC

Category 1: Businesses earning $250,000 or less in annual revenue

Owner: Deborah Cassidy

“I am speechless, and for those who know me, that’s impossible,” Cassidy said upon receiving the award. “This is quite an honor and I want to thank everyone that made this possible. I’d like to thank my family and friends who love me. I want to thank my team members for all their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t do it without my team members. I love you guys.”

Sports Clips Haircuts of Bradenton

Category 2: Businesses earning between 250,000 and 1 million in annual revenue

Owner: Nick Choat

“It’s obviously an honor to win the award,” Choat said. “It’s also an honor to be a part of the finalists. I know several of the businesses that are on the finalist’s list in this category and it’s a great group of businesses. I hope you guys support us all going forward.”

Choat also spoke about his business’ efforts to help local veterans in need.

“I challenge all of the businesses in the room here to look to that community and help where you can,” Choat said.

Richard’s Plumbing Repair

Category 3: Businesses earning between $1 million and $2.5 million in annual revenue

Owner: Richard Krause Jr.

“We have a great business community around here, and I love coming to these events and hanging with people,” Krause said.

Krause brought three of his crew members onstage with him.

“Most of all, the team that we have at Richard’s Plumbing Repair is hands-down the best team around,” Krause said. “They all share the same mindset — that we want to have happy customers, a great product, and we all believe in quality.”

Gilbert Design Build

Category 4: Businesses earning more than $2.5 million in annual revenue

Owner: Ernest Gilbert

Ernest Gilbert was in Orlando attending continuing education courses for his business. His son Evan Gilbert accepted the award on his behalf. Evan has worked at the family company full-time for the last 10 years.

“Our best asset is our team,” Evan said. “We believe, like Richard Branson says, if you take care of your employees, they’ll take care of your customers.”

The Humane Society of Manatee County, Inc.

Nonprofit business of the year

Executive director Rick Yocum accepted the award on behalf of the Society.

“What I’m going to say today I’m saying on behalf of the animals of our community,” Yocum said. “I’ve been here for three years, and our growth has been incredible during that time. And that’s because of the support that we and I have received from so many people throughout this community.”

“We are in an extremely emotional, difficult business,” Yocum said. “And every day, my staff, myself, my board, our volunteers and those people who support us step up to do it all over again. It can be an emotional roller coaster, but today we’re at the top of the hill.”