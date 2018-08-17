She credits teamwork as big key to her success. Her company was recognized with a big award.

Resilience and a commitment to customer service come to mind when talking about Deborah Cassidy and her company, Clean as a Whistle of Manatee LLC.
Clean as a Whistle, this year’s Manatee Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year in Category I, which covers businesses with less than $250,000 in annual revenue, has been consistent, too, earning finalist honors several times before winning the top prize.
Clean as a Whistle takes pride in quality and going beyond to make sure clients are completely satisfied. The company works to go out of its way to accommodate the client’s needs and truly cares about customer satisfaction, Cassidy said in her application to the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
“We strive for service so good that people cannot help but tell others about their outstanding experience,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy launched her company 16 years ago when she lost her job after her employer, Arthur Anderson, at that time one of the nation’s top accounting firms, filed for bankruptcy.
“What am I going to do?” she told the Bradenton Herald in 2017 when asked why she decided to start a cleaning business. “I went to my accountant and asked what he thought. He asked me about three questions and then said, ‘Do it.’ ”
Cassidy is assisted by five part-time workers who focus on residential cleaning in Bradenton and the wider Manatee County area.
Keys to success include providing the best cleaning service possible. Service that is dependable, prompt, efficient, courteous, professional and friendly, she said.
Clean as a Whistle makes a work order for each client that includes any special instructions. The service calls the client with a reminder the day before service and follows up after the cleaning to make sure the customer was satisfied.
“We are not perfect by any means, but if not completely satisfied we make it right,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy knows teamwork is a key to success. She works to ensure a happy work environment through communication and praise for a job well done, bonuses, drawings, flexible hours and lending a hand with her cleaners.
Since 2014, Clean as a Whistle has participated in the Cleaning for a Reason Foundation. Her company provides free home cleanings for women undergoing cancer treatments.
“That’s my passion,” Cassidy said of Cleaning for a Reason. “It’s a great cause.”
Clean as a Whistle is a member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, Business Networking International and HomeAdvisor.
For more information about Clean as a Whistle, visit https://www.cleanaswhistle.com/ or call 941-447-4835.
Comments