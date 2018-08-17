This company has been in business less than 4 years. Now it’s among elite in Manatee County.

Sports Clips Haircuts of Bradenton, located at 1606 Cortez Road W., was chosen the Manatee Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year in Category II for businesses doing between $250,000 and $1 million in annual revenue.
The company, one of 1,700 Sports Clips franchises in the United States, earned its small business honor in less than four years of operation in Manatee County.
“The biggest challenge we faced was launching the business in 2015 from scratch: no customers and no revenue,” president and owner James N. Choat said in his application.
“The first six months were driven by heavy investment in marketing. Like all marketing, when the investment diminishes, so does the growth. Once we realized this, we began to focus on more methodical marketing and developing a community presence.”
First-time customers received a free haircut in the belief that the client experience would be so positive that they would return and become regulars.
Sports Clips also sought to build community relationships separate from the business.
“Our business’ success is directly dependent on our employees’ engagement and satisfaction. We pay above-market wages, which has helped both retain and acquire stylists. We provide world-class, ongoing training to reflect changing styles and tastes,” Choat said.
Sports Clips has a staff of six full-time and three part-time employees.
“Finally, we serve as a role model for our core values: do what’s right, do your best and treat others the way they want to be treated,” Choat said.
The company mission: provide an amazing experience for Sports Clips customers through an outstanding haircut, a professional environment and a spirit of giving back to the community.
“We obsess over our client experience. We strive to provide every client the best haircut they ever had. To back this claim and promise, we offer a 100 percent client satisfaction guarantee,” the company says on its website.
Through its participation with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, Sports Clips supports the Manatee School District, local colleges and other small business owners.
Sports Clips works closely with not-for-profits such as the American Cancer Society and Safe Children’s Coalition.
“Our signature community service, however, is our support for local armed services veterans. We provide free haircuts for homeless veterans seeking employment. We provide aviation Dream Flights to local Korean and WWII veterans to thank them for their service,” Sports Clips said in its application.
For more information, call 941-751-7500 or visit https://haircutmencentrepointbradentonfl.com/about-us.
