It’s your weekend, Bradenton: Here are some of the top events happening around town

Ever feel like dancing in the street? Here’s your chance.

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.

Sarasota funk and soul powerhouse Reverend Barry and the Funk will keep the music going all night.





Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

Let’s a ll go to the movies

The Sarasota Film Festival wraps up this weekend, and there are still a lot of great films in store.

This year’s lineup includes local, national and international movies.

Don’t miss the Instafilm Screening at 2 p.m. Sunday at Regal Hollywood Sarasota. The event will showcase flicks created by local moviemakers in just one weekend, followed by an awards ceremony.

Details: Through Sunday.

Info: 941-366-6200. sarasotafilmfestival.com.





Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Free concert on Bradenton Riverwalk

Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series continues on Friday at the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the scenic Mosaic Amphitheater.

Food and drink (beer and wine included) will be on sale.

This week, Bradenton band Glass Onion will play.

The cover band offers up dynamite musical tributes of all your favorite tunes from The Beatles.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through April. Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

You g otta regatta

If it floats, it races.

That’s the motto at the DeSoto Heritage Festival’s annual Bottle Boat Regatta, where teams race on homemade boats that float on plastic bottles.

Teams will compete for awards like fastest boat and best dressed crew as they paddle for the finish and pray not to sink.

Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at the southwest end of Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Free.

Info: desotohq.com.