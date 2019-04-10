Entertainment

It’s your weekend, Bradenton: Here are some of the top events happening around town

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. By
From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Main Street Live

Ever feel like dancing in the street? Here’s your chance.

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.

Sarasota funk and soul powerhouse Reverend Barry and the Funk will keep the music going all night.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Let’s all go to the movies

The Sarasota Film Festival wraps up this weekend, and there are still a lot of great films in store.

This year’s lineup includes local, national and international movies.

Don’t miss the Instafilm Screening at 2 p.m. Sunday at Regal Hollywood Sarasota. The event will showcase flicks created by local moviemakers in just one weekend, followed by an awards ceremony.

Details: Through Sunday.

Info: 941-366-6200. sarasotafilmfestival.com.

There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which runs every Saturday through May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

The Bradenton Farmers' Market is held every Saturday from October through May in downtown Bradenton.

Free concert on Bradenton Riverwalk

Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series continues on Friday at the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the scenic Mosaic Amphitheater.

Food and drink (beer and wine included) will be on sale.

The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music.

This week, Bradenton band Glass Onion will play.

The cover band offers up dynamite musical tributes of all your favorite tunes from The Beatles.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through April. Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

The DeSoto Heritage Festival’s annual Bottle Boat Regatta, where teams race on homemade boats that float on plastic bottles, is scheduled for Saturday at the southwest end of Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

You gotta regatta

If it floats, it races.

That’s the motto at the DeSoto Heritage Festival’s annual Bottle Boat Regatta, where teams race on homemade boats that float on plastic bottles.

Teams will compete for awards like fastest boat and best dressed crew as they paddle for the finish and pray not to sink.

Details: 10 a.m. Saturday at the southwest end of Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Free.

Info: desotohq.com.

Racers at Saturday’s 37th Annual DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta found it difficult to make it to the finish line thanks to a crosswind that made steering straight pretty tricky. Both kids and adults still had lots of fun, though.

