There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which happens every Saturday morning October-May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which happens every Saturday morning October-May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Herald File Photo
There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which happens every Saturday morning October-May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Herald File Photo

Entertainment

Five things to know about the Bradenton Farmers’ Market

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

October 05, 2018 06:30 AM

Bradenton

Starting Saturday, Bradenton Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., October through May, on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. The event is hosted by local nonprofit Realize Bradenton, and it brings regional growers, crafters, artisans, chefs and musicians to town for a colorful display of talents and wares.

To make sure you get the most out of the experience, here are a few helpful tips for first timers and reminders for market regulars.

IMG_tt_main_3_1_8FEAU7S0_L413447898.JPG
Parking is free on the weekend in downtown Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Where to park

Old Main Street is blocked off for the Farmers’ Market, but downtown parking is free on the weekends, so there are lots of spots to choose from in the area.

In addition to street parking, public parking is available at the Manatee County Administration building at 414 10th St. W., and the Judicial Center parking garage at 615 12th St. W.

There are also a few dozen parking spaces across from the Sage Biscuit restaurant near the intersection of Manatee Avenue West and 14th Street West.

IMG_zwFarmersMarket04_8_1_URCIBGTB_L347128624.JPG
Customers browse a variety of booths on the opening day of the Bradenton Farmers’ Market in 2017.
Herald File Photo

What to bring

The Farmers’ Market runs through fall, winter and spring, which, in Florida terms, translates to summer parts two, three and four. It’s best to wear something cool and comfortable, and bring some sunscreen just in case.

Bringing a few reusable bags for your market finds is also a good idea.

Although many vendors accept credit cards, it’s best to have some cash on hand if you don’t want to be hassled to find a nearby ATM. Don’t let someone beat you to that last perfect bunch of radishes because you don’t have a five dollar bill.

1007_brlo_farmers_8.JPG
Big dogs, little dogs and all dogs in between are welcome at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market- on a leash, of course.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Who to bring

Bradenton Farmers’ Market is kid and dog-friendly (as long as your kids and dogs are friendly, too.)

In fact, events throughout the year are specifically geared towards children and fur babies, like the Children’s Book Fair in April and the extremely cute Howl’ween Pet Parade in October.

Pets on parade at Bradenton Farmer's Market on Saturday for the Howl'ween pet costume contest.

By

1005_brlo_farmers_4.JPG
Vegetables, fruits, plants and flowers are in abundance at Bradenton Farmers’ Market, which is every Saturday, 9-2, from October 6-May 25.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

What to look for

Expect to see vendors selling everything from soup to nuts (literally).

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings over 35 vendors together in one place, selling items like:

Fruits and vegetables

Honey from Florida

Plants (flowers, bromeliads, air plants and more)

Fresh food (kettle corn, lemonade, Italian cuisine, Greek pastry and more)

Packaged food (Coffee, canned goods, granola and more)

Pet treats and apparel

Arts and crafts

Clothing and jewelery

The market also features live music performances, cooking demonstrations and art displays.

IMG_Downtown_Bradenton_F_3_1_IODOPSDQ_L391115738 (1).JPG
Chef Dana Johnson, owner of Sugar Cubed Pastry Lab in downtown Bradenton, gives a cooking demonstration at a past Bradenton Farmers’ Market.
Herald File Photo

Special events

The Farmers’ Market is always fun, but there are many special events and themed market days throughout the year that might grab your interest.

Past events have included farm week, Hispanic heritage celebrations, pet adoptions, art slams, health fairs and family fun days.

Keep an eye on Realize Bradenton’s website and Facebook page for updates about this year’s special events at the market.

The Bradenton Farmers' Market opened to thousands Saturday morning.

By

  Comments  