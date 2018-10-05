Five things to know about the Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Starting Saturday, Bradenton Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., October through May, on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. The event is hosted by local nonprofit Realize Bradenton, and it brings regional growers, crafters, artisans, chefs and musicians to town for a colorful display of talents and wares.
To make sure you get the most out of the experience, here are a few helpful tips for first timers and reminders for market regulars.
Where to park
Old Main Street is blocked off for the Farmers’ Market, but downtown parking is free on the weekends, so there are lots of spots to choose from in the area.
In addition to street parking, public parking is available at the Manatee County Administration building at 414 10th St. W., and the Judicial Center parking garage at 615 12th St. W.
There are also a few dozen parking spaces across from the Sage Biscuit restaurant near the intersection of Manatee Avenue West and 14th Street West.
What to bring
The Farmers’ Market runs through fall, winter and spring, which, in Florida terms, translates to summer parts two, three and four. It’s best to wear something cool and comfortable, and bring some sunscreen just in case.
Bringing a few reusable bags for your market finds is also a good idea.
Although many vendors accept credit cards, it’s best to have some cash on hand if you don’t want to be hassled to find a nearby ATM. Don’t let someone beat you to that last perfect bunch of radishes because you don’t have a five dollar bill.
Who to bring
Bradenton Farmers’ Market is kid and dog-friendly (as long as your kids and dogs are friendly, too.)
In fact, events throughout the year are specifically geared towards children and fur babies, like the Children’s Book Fair in April and the extremely cute Howl’ween Pet Parade in October.
What to look for
Expect to see vendors selling everything from soup to nuts (literally).
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings over 35 vendors together in one place, selling items like:
▪ Fruits and vegetables
▪ Honey from Florida
▪ Plants (flowers, bromeliads, air plants and more)
▪ Fresh food (kettle corn, lemonade, Italian cuisine, Greek pastry and more)
▪ Packaged food (Coffee, canned goods, granola and more)
▪ Pet treats and apparel
▪ Arts and crafts
▪ Clothing and jewelery
The market also features live music performances, cooking demonstrations and art displays.
Special events
The Farmers’ Market is always fun, but there are many special events and themed market days throughout the year that might grab your interest.
Past events have included farm week, Hispanic heritage celebrations, pet adoptions, art slams, health fairs and family fun days.
Keep an eye on Realize Bradenton’s website and Facebook page for updates about this year’s special events at the market.
