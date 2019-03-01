Popular Bradenton Riverwalk concert series is back this month. Here are the details

Just in time for the warm weather, Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series returns to Bradenton Riverwalk this month.
Music in the Park brings top local talent to the Mosaic Amphitheater on Fridays in March and April from 6 to 8 p.m.
Best of all, each show is free to attend.
Food, snacks, drinks, craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit non-profit Realize Bradenton’s important mission of supporting arts, music and youth in the community.
“Music in the Park is a well-loved event that draws hundreds of residents and visitors to the Riverwalk every Friday evening,” said Holly Eisemann with Realize Bradenton. “Once on the Riverwalk, people naturally explore the one-and-a-half-mile long park and are exposed to the fantastic collection of public art, and the many restaurants, shops, and businesses in downtown Bradenton.”
Chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and dogs on leashes are welcome at the events. Dog food will also be available for purchase from local vendor JD’s Dog House.
Here’s the music lineup for the 2019 series:
March 8: Johnny Rawls
Johnny Rawls is a touring singer and guitarist who is internationally recognized as a musical powerhouse. He’s also won top honors in the blues world. You don’t want to miss Rawls’ unique union of blues and soul.
March 15: BABYL
BABYL is the musical project of Benjamin Jacobs. The singer-songwriter and pianist writes soulful and emotive tunes that are amazing performed solo or backed by his energetic band.
March 22: Kettle of Fish
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
March 29: Passerine
Get a little folksy with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.
April 5: Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones
Of all the great blues bands in Bradenton, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones are one of the standouts. The band combines experience and energy for a rollicking, old-timey sound.
April 13: The Glass Onion Beatles Band
If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.
April 19: Rye Road
Rye Road has an energetic country rock sound that’s easy to dance to. It’s made them a popular band up and down Florida’s Gulf Coast.
April 26: Ari and the Alibis
Ari and the Alibis is a Sarasota-based fusion band that combines elements of funk, jazz, samba, blues, soul and rock. The band’s dynamic sound has won fans around the Tampa Bay area, plus local award nominations and sponsorships.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays in March and April (starting March 8). Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.
Info: realizebradenton.com.
