Entertainment

March 1, 2019 8:36 AM

Popular Bradenton Riverwalk concert series is back this month. Here are the details

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

Just in time for the warm weather, Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series returns to Bradenton Riverwalk this month.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the Mosaic Amphitheater on Fridays in March and April from 6 to 8 p.m.

Best of all, each show is free to attend.

Food, snacks, drinks, craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit non-profit Realize Bradenton’s important mission of supporting arts, music and youth in the community.

“Music in the Park is a well-loved event that draws hundreds of residents and visitors to the Riverwalk every Friday evening,” said Holly Eisemann with Realize Bradenton. “Once on the Riverwalk, people naturally explore the one-and-a-half-mile long park and are exposed to the fantastic collection of public art, and the many restaurants, shops, and businesses in downtown Bradenton.”

Chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and dogs on leashes are welcome at the events. Dog food will also be available for purchase from local vendor JD’s Dog House.

Here’s the music lineup for the 2019 series:

Johnny Rawls, a past performer at the Bradenton Blues Festival, will play at Blue Rooster in Sarasota this Thursday and Cortez Kitchen in Cortez this Sunday.

March 8: Johnny Rawls

Johnny Rawls is a touring singer and guitarist who is internationally recognized as a musical powerhouse. He’s also won top honors in the blues world. You don’t want to miss Rawls’ unique union of blues and soul.

babyl embed

March 15: BABYL

BABYL is the musical project of Benjamin Jacobs. The singer-songwriter and pianist writes soulful and emotive tunes that are amazing performed solo or backed by his energetic band.

Kettle of Fish will play Saturday at Main Street Live holiday street party in downtown Bradenton.

March 22: Kettle of Fish

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

passerine video embed

March 29: Passerine

Get a little folksy with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.

doug deming video

April 5: Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones

Of all the great blues bands in Bradenton, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones are one of the standouts. The band combines experience and energy for a rollicking, old-timey sound.

Under the colored stage lights Fred Rios and Steven Markovich of The Glass Onion, a Beatles cover band, play for the crowd on Main Street in downtown Bradenton.

April 13: The Glass Onion Beatles Band

If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.

Country rock band Rye Road will perform at Main Street Live! on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

April 19: Rye Road

Rye Road has an energetic country rock sound that’s easy to dance to. It’s made them a popular band up and down Florida’s Gulf Coast.

ari and the alibis embed

April 26: Ari and the Alibis

Ari and the Alibis is a Sarasota-based fusion band that combines elements of funk, jazz, samba, blues, soul and rock. The band’s dynamic sound has won fans around the Tampa Bay area, plus local award nominations and sponsorships.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays in March and April (starting March 8). Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

View more video

Entertainment