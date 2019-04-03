Sarasota Film Festival announces celebrity guest, more movies added to lineup

Actor Stanley Tucci visits the Sarasota Film Festival Actor Stanley Tucci at the Sarasota Film Festival in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Actor Stanley Tucci at the Sarasota Film Festival in 2017.

Award-winning actress Tyne Daly will visit the 2019 Sarasota Film Festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

Daly is known for her starring role in seven seasons of police drama “Cagney & Lacey,” her role in legal drama “Judging Amy” and numerous television and film appearances.





Daly has won six Emmys and one Tony award.

Her recent films include “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the Coen brothers’ Netflix hit “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Daly will take part in a Q&A following a screening of “A Bread Factory.” She plays Dorothea, a woman fighting for the survival of a community arts center in a small town that’s facing big changes.

“We look forward to welcoming the wonderful talent of Tyne Daly to the Sarasota Film Festival community as we celebrate our 21st anniversary,” film fest president Mark Famiglio said in a press release.

Director Patrick Wang will also participate in the discussion.

Details: 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday. $15. Auditorium 7 at Regal Hollywood Sarasota, 1993 Main St., Sarasota. sarasotafilmfestival.com.

New films announced

Festival organizers also announced the addition of three more films to the festival’s lineup.

▪ “Before You Know It,” starring Hannah Pearl Utt, Jen Tuollock, Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin is about a pair of sisters who learn that their mother is alive and acting on a soap opera. It will screen at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Hollywood theater.

▪ “Olympic Dreams,” starring Nick Kroll and Alexi Pappas, is about the bond between a young Olympian (Pappas) and a volunteer doctor (Kroll). It will screen on at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Regal Hollywood theater.

▪ New Netflix film “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” about a 13-year-old in Malawi who invents an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine, will screen at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Regal Hollywood theater.

For info and tickets, call 941-366-6200 or visit sarasotafilmfestival.com.