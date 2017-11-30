Taggart could ditch Oregon, return to his home state for FSU job

The Florida State Seminoles could soon be coached by a man raised in Bradenton.
With rumors swirling that current head coach Jimbo Fisher will leave Florida State University and take charge of the Texas A&M football team, the university is expected to pursue Willie Taggart as his replacement.
Fisher, who has coached FSU since 2010, could make an announcement as soon as Thursday.
Just spoke with a well connected booster and someone inside the FSU Athletic department. Jimbo is gone. Expect an announcement today. He will not coach the final game. FSU has not recruited in a month. Class is falling apart. Totally unprofessional but not surprising.— JP Peterson (@JPPetersonSprts) November 30, 2017
Taggart, a Palmetto native and Manatee High School alumnus, has become a journeyman of sorts in the world of college football coaching. If he takes the FSU job, it would be his third coaching job in three years.
In his first year at Oregon, Taggart, 41, was tasked with rebuilding a program once known for its high-powered offense — a task he successfully handled during his three years at the University of South Florida, eventually coaching the team to its first 10-win season. Under Mark Helfrich last year, the Ducks stumbled to a 4-8 record, winning only two conference games.
Taggart, who has an overall record of 47-50, fared better than his predecessor, but not by much. Oregon has won seven games this season, and all five of their losses are to Pac-12 opponents. However, a collarbone injury took out Taggart’s starting quarterback for five games. During that time, the Ducks were 1-4.
But Oregon isn’t ready to let Taggart go. Sports Illustrated reports that the university offered him a new five-year contract Wednesday night that would pay him more than $20 million.
That might not be enough to lock Taggart down, but NBC Sports reports there are a bunch of other things that might. He recently had his home in Eugene, Ore., remodeled, his kids have just settled into their new schools, he’s got a great relationship with Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens, and he has a recruiting class lined up that is ranked as high as sixth in the nation.
By comparison, FSU is in shambles. According to ESPN, three recruits from the 2018 recruiting class, currently ranked No. 14 by 247Sports, announced Wednesday night that they were decommitting from the university. On top of that, FSU’s 5-6 record is a far cry from 2013 when current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston led the team to a 14-0 record and a national championship.
ESPN reports that Fisher’s relationship with FSU administration has fallen apart due to his repeated complaints about FSU’s practice facilities.
The university has made numerous improvements to its football facilities during Fisher’s time there, but the main point of contention could be that the Seminoles football team doesn’t yet have its own practice facility. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the team shares the Moore Athletic Center with other university programs.
Fisher said Thursday afternoon in a Playbook ESPNU radio interview that “no decision has been made,” but the FSU administration has reportedly urged him to make up his mind before Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Taggart’s choice would likely be revealed after Fisher’s, but he may have revealed hints about his own decision via his Twitter account.
Great Home visit with @CoachTaggart today thanks for coming through big dawg ✊#ScoDucks #themOvement18 #Dosomething #WintheDay pic.twitter.com/nExafbSmyf— Steve Stephens (@Steve_Most_Dope) November 29, 2017
As late as Wednesday evening, Taggart made home visits in an effort to solidify his recruiting class. He also retweeted a reporter who suggested he may stay in Eugene because he “loves it in Oregon.”
Been putting out feelers re: Taggart's interest in FSU. Of course he'll listen if 'Noles call, I'm told. But I'm also told people may be "overplaying the importance of coming back to the home state." Loves it in Oregon, and Phil Knight is one influential dude— Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) November 29, 2017
Taggart grew up in Manatee County, assisting his parents on vegetable fields in Palmetto. As a child, he played football at Lincoln Park and went on to play football at Manatee High School, where he left his mark as one of the program’s legendary athletes.
Ultimately, Taggart becoming FSU’s coach depends on what Fisher chooses to do, but a large buyout would be required. According to Sports Illustrated, there’s a $3 million buyout on his Oregon contract, and Taggart would owe USF another $1.5 million to fulfill his initial buyout for the Oregon job.
