Manatee High’s Willie Taggart lands one of college football’s prized jobs

Willie Taggart, a Palmetto native and former Manatee High School star, will be the next head coach at Oregon. Taggart edged out Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen, according to an ESPN report.
Taggart will formally be introduced as Oregon’s next head coach Thursday at 2 p.m. with a press conference in Eugene, Ore.
“I am grateful for the trust that (University of Oregon president Michael H.) Schill and Rob Mullens have put in me to the next head coach of the Oregon football program, and I thank them for the opportunity,” Taggart said in a statement. “Oregon has a strong national presence and a proud recent history of playing among the nation’s elite, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the excellence. I can’t wait to get started.”
Coaches met in the football offices at the University of South Florida at 1:15 p.m. and players met with Taggart 15 minutes later. Oregon and USF both officially announced the hire shortly thereafter.
Taggart spent the last four seasons back in the Tampa Bay area as the head coach at South Florida. Now he takes the reins of one of the highest-profile programs in the United States.
Taggart will not coach USF in the Birmingham Bowl. Offensive coordinator T.J. Weist will serve as the interim head coach against South Carolina.
“Obviously, it’s the next step up,” said Chuck Sandberg, who coached at Manatee for more than 20 years. “He’s paid his dues, turning programs around.”
Soon after the Ducks fired former head coach Mark Helfrich, Taggart’s name was one of the earliest to pop up in rumors. He met with Oregon officials Thursday in Texas, ESPN reported, and moved even higher up the Ducks’ list when former Temple head coach Matt Rhule eschewed Oregon to in favor of Baylor — effectively choosing recruiting resources over the Ducks’ Nike connections.
Therein lies the appeal in with Oregon, which has quickly risen from middling Pac-12 Conference staple into a national power. Nike co-founder Phil Knight is the Ducks’ most prominent donor, having recently donated more than $19 million for a new sports complex at the University of Oregon.
“It’s the world of college football. It’s like a double-edged sword,” said Steve Gulash, who played defensive tackle at Manatee with Taggart in the early 1990s. “I’m sure it was a tough decision for Willie to make at the end of the day and move on.”
I certainly think he's a good fit," Dungy, whose son played at both South Florida and Oregon, told ESPN last week. "I had a chance to watch him coach a year when my son played there. I liked his style. I think he's a guy that can relate to the players well. ... He has all the elements Oregon is looking for.
Tony Dungy, former Buccaneers and Colts head coach on ESPN
It will be a long way from Manatee County, where he grew up helping his parents work the vegetable fields of Palmetto. He grew up playing football at Lincoln Park, where he returned during the summer to host a youth camp. And then he went to play for Manatee High School, where he became one of greatest players in the program’s storied history.
Taggart spent his first two years on the bench behind future Nebraska star Tommie Frazier before finally cracking the starting lineup as a junior in 1992. Playing under legendary head coach Joe Kinnan, Taggart won the Class 5A state championship as a junior and was an all-state quarterback as a senior. In two years, he posted a 26-4 record, while passing for more than 3,000 yards and running for nearly 1,000 more.
“People don’t understand how great of a coach Joe was and the sort of person he was,” Gulash said. “Harbaugh and all those guys are coaches, but the thing that makes them great is they do exactly the same things that Joe did and Nick Saban does, and Fisher does. And the great, consistently winning coaches all have different personalities, but the process to winning is the same.
“If you’re open-minded and you’re a young person, and you can be impacted and absorbent — and learn along the way — it’s unbelievable what will happen.”
Taggart left Bradenton for Bowling Green, Ky., after his senior year to play at Western Kentucky under Jack Harbaugh. He was recruited to the school by Jim Harbaugh, whom Taggart still has a close relationship with, and became one of the greatest Hilltoppers in history.
He started for four years at WKU, which was a Division I-AA program at the time, and was twice a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the best player in I-AA. He finished his career as Division I’s all-time leading rusher for a quarterback and is one of only four Western Kentucky players to have his jersey retired.
WKU was also the site of his first head-coaching job. He spent eight years as a Hilltopper position coach after graduating, then went to Stanford in 2007 to spend three years working for Jim Harbaugh. In 2010, Taggart returned to Western Kentucky, where he went 16-20 in three years as head coach. In 2013, he returned home to coach USF and has posted a 24-25 record in his four years.
The turnaround Taggart has staged for his personal value has been remarkable. The head coach entered last fall on the hot seat after failing to win more than four games during each of his first two seasons in Tampa. A 1-3 start only caused his critics to grow louder and his fans to become more restless.
But Taggart and the Bulls rallied to finish 8-5. He took them to the Miami Beach Bowl, where USF lost a thrilling shootout to Western Kentucky. This fall, he took another step.
The Bulls entered the fall among a small group of favorites to win the American Athletic Conference and Taggart perhaps even exceeded expectations. Although USF missed out on a spot in the American championship because of a loss to Navy, the Bulls finished the regular season 10-2 and entered the national rankings for the first time since Skip Holtz’s penultimate season with USF in 2011.
Taggart’s tenure at USF was marked by his relationship with the Tampa Bay area, and even more the 941 area code he calls home. Running back Marlon Mack, a three-time first-team All-AAC selection, was a star at Booker High School in Sarasota. Four of his players, including starting punter Jonathan Hernandez, played at Manatee and two others played at Braden River High School.
No one has been more important, though, than Joe Kinnan. The legendary Hurricanes head coach, who led the 1992 team Taggart quarterbacked to a state championship, joined Taggart’s staff as a senior offensive consultant before the 2015 season. With an infusion of wisdom, USF developed one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation.
“The great coaches, they absorb, they take what’s worked for other people. They don’t assume they know it all and that’s what Willie’s done,” said Chris Conboy, who works in South Florida’s recruiting office for Taggart and coached quarterbacks at Manatee for Kinnan. “He had to change the offense a lot from what he was doing at Stanford and Western Kentucky because we didn’t have the sort of personnel at USF and in this area, really, to line up with three or four tight ends, so you have to be adaptable and part of that has to come from acknowledging that you can learn from other people and he was humble enough to do that.”
Kinnan’s future is now up in the air and none of the former players or coaches interviewed had a sense of what his next step would be. Kinnan had an up-and-down relationship with USF prior to Taggart’s arrival, but is now positioned as one of the most influential people remaining on the staff.
Defensive coordinator Raymond Woodie, another Palmetto native who coached at both Palmetto High School and Bayshore High School, will also now have his future in flux. He recently completed his first regular season as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator after serving as linebackers coach during Taggart’s first three seasons in Tampa.
