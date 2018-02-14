While visiting from Ohio, Landon Pohlman, 5, and his mother, Abby, watch the Pittsburgh Pirates work out on Wednesday at Pirate City in Bradenton.
While visiting from Ohio, Landon Pohlman, 5, and his mother, Abby, watch the Pittsburgh Pirates work out on Wednesday at Pirate City in Bradenton. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
While visiting from Ohio, Landon Pohlman, 5, and his mother, Abby, watch the Pittsburgh Pirates work out on Wednesday at Pirate City in Bradenton. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Sports

Baseball is back. These Pittsburgh Pirates fans aren’t optimistic about the 2018 season

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

February 14, 2018 03:39 PM

Bradenton

Baseball returned to Bradenton on Wednesday with the first spring training workout for Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers and catchers at Pirate City.

That return usually brings optimism for the season ahead. But reaction from Pirates fans offered a different feel.

“I think they’re going to lose close to 100 games,” said 40-year-old Kevin Popovich, a lifelong Pirates fan from Beaver Falls, Pa., who made the trek to Bradenton for spring training for a fifth time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
tt_spring_2
Pirates pitchers warm up during Wednesday’s workout at Pirate City in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Pittsburgh traded pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros in January, then dealt franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen two days later to the San Francisco Giants.

The latter move was especially gut-wrenching for Pirates fans.

I think they're going to lose close to 100 games.

Lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan Kevin Popovich

“He (was) the face of the Pirates,” said Kristine Strickler, who is also from Beaver Falls and was with Popovich on Wednesday to catch the action.

McCutchen was a fan favorite to many. The bond he had with the Steel City was immeasurable. Cutch even named his son, Steel, during the offseason.

tt_spring_3
Jose Osuna warms up during Wednesday’s spring training workout at Pirate City in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“The only (home) game we will go to (in the regular season) will be a Giants game,” Popovich said. “We’re not supporting (Pirates owner) Bob Nutting’s pocketbook. We’re going to go pay respect to Andrew McCutchen for what he did.”

There’s a petition on Change.org seeking Major League Baseball to force Nutting to sell the team. It had more than 60,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

tt_spring_4
Bats lean against the fence as the Pirates open spring training in preparation for the 2018 season.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Al Dawson, who is a former Pittsburgh Pirates Booster Club president, said there’s a decrease in spring training season tickets sold this season for games at LECOM Park.

The fan base souring on Pittsburgh’s chances to contend this season was also indicative of how many fans arrived to Pirate City to see the first workout.

There were a smattering of fans watching the action compared to the past few years when Pittsburgh commanded more attention based off a winning product that yielded three consecutive playoff berths from 2013-15 after so many seasons as one of baseball’s doormats.

More Videos

Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like 1:21

Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like

Pause
Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try 1:34

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try

Opening ceremony's stunning fireworks mark start of 2018 Winter Olympics 0:49

Opening ceremony's stunning fireworks mark start of 2018 Winter Olympics

Jason Kelce 'borrows' police bike, chugs a beer during Super Bowl parade 0:51

Jason Kelce 'borrows' police bike, chugs a beer during Super Bowl parade

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia 0:43

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia

Curling: Everything you need to know 1:50

Curling: Everything you need to know

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss 0:16

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together? 3:34

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together?

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings 0:12

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings

Pirates senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations Jeff Podobnik discusses LECOM Park's charm. Jason DillBradenton Herald

Fans lining the roped off area separating a walkway for players and coaches to walk between two of the complex’s four fields was always a hot spot to see bullpen action.

On Wednesday, there weren’t as many fans lining that area.

“I was expecting to have to walk for a long ways to park my car and walk,” Bradenton resident Jack Steele said. “But I pulled right up there and boom.”

tt_spring_5
Players get loose as the Pirates open spring training at Pirate City.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Steele is a longtime season-ticket holder for Pirates spring training.

He’s also a diehard baseball fan – his grandfather, Fred “Jack” Steele Sr., played professional baseball from 1897-1914 for various non-major league clubs, he said.

“It’s in our blood,” Steele said.

tt_spring_6
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow gets in his work Wednesday at Pirate City.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Pittsburgh’s chances this season? Steele said it’s grim on paper, but you have to go out and play the game.

“It’s almost like Opening Day to the season,” said Steele, a retired United States Air Force colonel, about Wednesday’s first workout. “You’ve got to be there. It’s celebratory and a fun atmosphere. It’s good to be here.”

Most Pirates fans aren’t as optimistic as Steele, but spring training’s opening act has a way of creating belief ... to some.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like 1:21

Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like

Pause
Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try 1:34

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try

Opening ceremony's stunning fireworks mark start of 2018 Winter Olympics 0:49

Opening ceremony's stunning fireworks mark start of 2018 Winter Olympics

Jason Kelce 'borrows' police bike, chugs a beer during Super Bowl parade 0:51

Jason Kelce 'borrows' police bike, chugs a beer during Super Bowl parade

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia 0:43

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia

Curling: Everything you need to know 1:50

Curling: Everything you need to know

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss 0:16

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together? 3:34

Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together?

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings 0:12

Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez loses cool, throws chair after ejection in game versus Kings

Stephen Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Here's what it looks like

View More Video