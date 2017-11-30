Pirates star Andrew McCutchen’s wife gives birth to son Steel

Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen announced on his Instagram account the healthy birth of son Steel Stefan McCutchen. The newest McCutchen arrived Monday at 3:21 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
McCutchen posted three photos to his official Instagram account Wednesday with a caption that included the following: “ I am so thankful for a healthy baby and wife. Watching my wife go thru this journey has made me appreciate, respect and love her even more than I already do. She literally is Superwoman in my eyes. Now, here lays my son. Seeing you for the first time is something I cannot put into words. I am already a proud daddy! Thank you God for giving me the gift of a baby boy! Okay I gotta go and stare at him some more ☺️.”
Pittsburgh, known as the Steel City, has been McCutchen’s only MLB home in his career. The Pirates and McCutchen return to Bradenton in a couple months for spring training to begin the 2018 season.
