Pirates star Andrew McCutchen’s wife gives birth to son Steel

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

November 30, 2017 05:32 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen announced on his Instagram account the healthy birth of son Steel Stefan McCutchen. The newest McCutchen arrived Monday at 3:21 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

McCutchen posted three photos to his official Instagram account Wednesday with a caption that included the following: “ I am so thankful for a healthy baby and wife. Watching my wife go thru this journey has made me appreciate, respect and love her even more than I already do. She literally is Superwoman in my eyes. Now, here lays my son. Seeing you for the first time is something I cannot put into words. I am already a proud daddy! Thank you God for giving me the gift of a baby boy! Okay I gotta go and stare at him some more ☺️.”

Pittsburgh, known as the Steel City, has been McCutchen’s only MLB home in his career. The Pirates and McCutchen return to Bradenton in a couple months for spring training to begin the 2018 season.

Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill

