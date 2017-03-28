USF football player dismissed from team after being shot, charged

The University of South Florida football player who was shot and then later criminally charged was dismissed from the team, the head coach said Tuesday.
Bulls head coach Charlie Strong announced that 22-year-old defensive back Hassan Childs is “no longer with the team,” according to several media reports.
USF Football Coach Charlie Strong confirms Hassan Child is "no longer with the team" @WFLA pic.twitter.com/JVQC82kMUx— Jeff Patterson (@WFLAJeff) March 28, 2017
According to Tampa police, Childs was involved in a road rage incident Saturday during which he tailgated then pulled alongside a car with a family of three inside. The report said Childs pointed a gun at the car and driver Jovanni Jimenez continued to drive to his apartment.
His wife Jennifer told him about the gun she saw and Jimenez pulled his gun out from his waistband. Childs again pulled up to Jimenez’s car and, according to police, pointed a gun at Jimenez, who shot at Childs three times. Both men had concealed weapons permits.
The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper right arm, torso and under arm and was in stable condition.
Hassan faces three charges of aggravated assault and one count of possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
