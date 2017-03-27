USF football player faces charges after weekend shooting

The University of South Florida football player who was shot over the weekend now faces charges, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Hassan Childs, 22, was allegedly involved in a road rage incident, Tampa Police Department public information officer Janelle McGregor reported in a press release. Childs has played defensive back for the Bulls since 2013.
The incident began around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Skipper Road. Jovanni Jimenez said a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Childs was attempting to pass him. When Jimenez, who was driving home with his wife and 3-year-old son, pulled into Eagle’s Point apartment complex to let him pass, his wife Jennifer said Childs pulled up to his passenger side and pointed a silver gun at the car.
According to police, Jimenez continued to drive and his wife said Childs had a gun. Jimenez also had a gun, pulling it from his waistband and holding it next to his leg.
Childs still tailgated the family and Jimenez pulled off to the side of the road, this time with Childs pulling up to the driver’s side. When Jimenez saw that Childs brandished a weapon, he fired three rounds at the football player, who had gunshot wounds to his upper right arm, torso and underarm, according to police.
The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. Both men had concealed weapons permits. Childs faces three counts of aggravated assault and possession of cannabis under 20 grams that had been found in his car.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments