San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

What is Shaken Baby Syndrome?

Florida Gov. Rick Scott touts environmental spending

Spoonbills are indicator for health of Florida Bay

In Florida, it's the season to prepare for wildfires

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

Divers wearing masks mounted with GoPro cameras show some of the excavation activities at Manasota Key Offshore, a 7,000-year-old Native American ancestral burial site in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, Fla. The video shows archaeologists using the underwater airlift, excavating artifacts and taking measurements. Bureau of Archaeological Research, Florida Department of State
Letters to the Editor

Manasota Key discovery prompts thoughts of global warming

March 30, 2018 12:46 PM

Recently, an ancient burial ground estimated to be 7,200 years old was discovered off Manasota Key. It is now under 20 feet of water, but experts say it originally was 10 feet above sea level. Natural sea-level rise since the last ice age is continuing, and human activities are not responsible for that.

The global warming/climate change people want to blame humans. There is some truth in that, but it has also been happening naturally for thousands of years.

During the past 200 years, we have gone from 1 billion people to nearly 8 billion, and we add another 140,000 people daily. In the same 200 years we have cut down 65 percent of the world’s forests and destroy another 40,000 forested acres daily. Most of this is in an attempt to produce more food, and yet millions are starving. Our future path is unsustainable and we are irresponsible.

Robert W. Lubbers

Bradenton

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

What is Shaken Baby Syndrome?

Florida Gov. Rick Scott touts environmental spending

Spoonbills are indicator for health of Florida Bay

In Florida, it's the season to prepare for wildfires

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

