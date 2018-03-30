Manasota Key discovery prompts thoughts of global warming

Recently, an ancient burial ground estimated to be 7,200 years old was discovered off Manasota Key. It is now under 20 feet of water, but experts say it originally was 10 feet above sea level. Natural sea-level rise since the last ice age is continuing, and human activities are not responsible for that.
The global warming/climate change people want to blame humans. There is some truth in that, but it has also been happening naturally for thousands of years.
During the past 200 years, we have gone from 1 billion people to nearly 8 billion, and we add another 140,000 people daily. In the same 200 years we have cut down 65 percent of the world’s forests and destroy another 40,000 forested acres daily. Most of this is in an attempt to produce more food, and yet millions are starving. Our future path is unsustainable and we are irresponsible.
Robert W. Lubbers
Bradenton
