Divers wearing masks mounted with GoPro cameras show some of the excavation activities at Manasota Key Offshore, a 7,000-year-old Native American ancestral burial site in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, Fla. The video shows archaeologists using the underwater airlift, excavating artifacts and taking measurements. Bureau of Archaeological Research, Florida Department of State
Divers wearing masks mounted with GoPro cameras show some of the excavation activities at Manasota Key Offshore, a 7,000-year-old Native American ancestral burial site in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, Fla. The video shows archaeologists using the underwater airlift, excavating artifacts and taking measurements. Bureau of Archaeological Research, Florida Department of State

Local

Archaeologists made a 7,000-year-old discovery in the Gulf of Mexico

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

February 28, 2018 12:50 PM

An unmarked Native American burial site more than 7,200 years old was discovered a quarter-mile off Manasota Key, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner announced Wednesday.

The site near Venice was first discovered by an amateur diver in June 2016, who then reported possible human remains on the continental shelf to the Bureau of Archaeological Research.

It’s against the law to disturb any unmarked human burial sites, so underwater archaeologists had to use techniques such as sonar and magnetometry to investigate. After a year and a half of investigating, they could firmly say that the area that measures less than an acre was an inland, peat-bottomed, freshwater pond used for burial from the Early Archaic Period.

Level Photo 2
Florida Public Archaeology Network partner Nicole Grinnan measures the test unit’s depth using a laser level and folding ruler at the Manasota Key Offshore site.
Ivor Mollema

“Our hope is that this discovery leads to more knowledge and a greater understanding of Florida’s early people,” Detzner said.

Officials called the discovery “unprecedented.” Florida has a number of pond burial sites from the Archaic Period, including Little Salt Spring in Sarasota County. But it’s the first discovery of underwater preservation from the Archaic Period in the Americas, having made it through sea level rise in the last ice age. During this time period, the pond sat 9 feet above sea level.

The bureau is working to create a long-term management plan of the site, and researchers intend to reconstruct the landscape of the area to figure out how it was able to survive rising tides. This will include a geophysical survey, sediment sampling and site testing as well as maintaining contact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

“We are happy to be working, shoulder to shoulder, with the Bureau of Archaeological Research and the residents of Manasota Key to identify a preservation plan that will allow the ancestors to continue to rest peacefully and without human disturbance for the next 7,000 years,” said Paul Backhouse, tribal historic preservation officer of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Notched Stake
One of the stakes excavated at the Manasota Key Offshore site revealed a notch in its length. It is not yet known what the notch was for.
Ivor Mollema

The bureau worked with Florida Gulf Coast University, the National Park Service, Florida Public Archaeology Network, Sarasota County Historical Resources and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as local and state law enforcement and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

“Seeing a 7,000-year-old site that is so well preserved in the Gulf of Mexico is awe inspiring. We are truly humbled by this experience,” said Ryan Duggins, underwater archaeology supervisor for the bureau. “This will forever change the way we approach offshore archaeology.”

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

