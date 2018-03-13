Hurricane Irma killed Cortez man. He was likely trying to secure his boat when he drowned, report says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 47 After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers Pause 148 Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 35 Potential tropical storm headed for Florida on Saturday 132 Hurricane Irma batters Anna Maria City Pier 661 Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 31 Cold front could weaken tropical system 46 U.S. Coast Guard's vessel recovery operation following Hurricane Irma 75 Post office advises public to enforce relief packages heading to Puerto Rico 131 Hurricane Maria's aftermath in Puerto Rico 128 How the Caribbean is trying to 'return to happiness' after hurricanes Irma and Maria Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000. Edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000. Edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald