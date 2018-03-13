More Videos

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers 47

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Pause
Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 148

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season

Potential tropical storm headed for Florida on Saturday 35

Potential tropical storm headed for Florida on Saturday

Hurricane Irma batters Anna Maria City Pier 132

Hurricane Irma batters Anna Maria City Pier

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 661

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Cold front could weaken tropical system 31

Cold front could weaken tropical system

U.S. Coast Guard's vessel recovery operation following Hurricane Irma 46

U.S. Coast Guard's vessel recovery operation following Hurricane Irma

Post office advises public to enforce relief packages heading to Puerto Rico 75

Post office advises public to enforce relief packages heading to Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria's aftermath in Puerto Rico 131

Hurricane Maria's aftermath in Puerto Rico

How the Caribbean is trying to 'return to happiness' after hurricanes Irma and Maria 128

How the Caribbean is trying to 'return to happiness' after hurricanes Irma and Maria

2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000. Edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald
2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000. Edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma killed Cortez man. He was likely trying to secure his boat when he drowned, report says

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 13, 2018 12:05 PM

Cortez

A Cortez man’s death has been attributed to Hurricane Irma in the National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Cyclone Report.

On Sept. 12, a family found a body floating in the water while they were on their boat and called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office just before 11 a.m. to the 3800 block of Catalina Drive.

Authorities arrived and saw the man’s body in the canal behind nearby homes, pronouncing him dead at the scene. The body was removed from the water and identified him as 89-year-old Thomas Evans Jr. Officials notified Evans’ wife of his death and returned items found on his person to her, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials spoke to the property manager, who said he knew Evans and had been to his home earlier when a caretaker could not enter the home after hearing Evans’ wife calling out for her husband.

The property manager also told investigators that Evans was “always working on his boat,” which was docked in the canal behind Evans’ home, according to the sheriff’s office. The boat, he noted, was turned around from its normal position, and he believed Evans may have been re-securing his boat after the storm. Irma passed through the area overnight Sept. 10.

The District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office found the death was an accidental drowning while securing the boat after the hurricane, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The NHC’s report states there were three other deaths in Florida directly caused by the hurricane, occurring in Duval and Broward counties. There were also 80 indirect deaths in Florida due to the storm, the report noted. Mainly to blame were falls during storm preparations, crashes, chainsaw accidents, electrocutions and carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

In the report, meteorologists stated the massive hurricane was one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes on record in the Atlantic basin.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers 47

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Pause
Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 148

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season

Potential tropical storm headed for Florida on Saturday 35

Potential tropical storm headed for Florida on Saturday

Hurricane Irma batters Anna Maria City Pier 132

Hurricane Irma batters Anna Maria City Pier

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 661

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Cold front could weaken tropical system 31

Cold front could weaken tropical system

U.S. Coast Guard's vessel recovery operation following Hurricane Irma 46

U.S. Coast Guard's vessel recovery operation following Hurricane Irma

Post office advises public to enforce relief packages heading to Puerto Rico 75

Post office advises public to enforce relief packages heading to Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria's aftermath in Puerto Rico 131

Hurricane Maria's aftermath in Puerto Rico

How the Caribbean is trying to 'return to happiness' after hurricanes Irma and Maria 128

How the Caribbean is trying to 'return to happiness' after hurricanes Irma and Maria

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

View More Video