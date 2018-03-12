A satellite image of Hurricane Irma when the storm was at its peak intensity and made landfall on Barbuda on Sept. 6, 2017.
Hurricane

Irma caused Manatee County man to drown during storm, report says

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 12, 2018 07:27 PM

Hurricane Irma directly caused four deaths in Florida and one is reported to have occurred in Manatee County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the center’s Tropical Cyclone Report on the hurricane, an 89-year-old man drowned when he went outside during the storm to secure his boat to the dock and fell into a canal.

The other direct deaths, the report says, took place in Duval and Broward counties.

The report also says there were 80 indirect deaths in Florida caused by the storm. A combination of falls during preparations for Irma’s approach, vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, chainsaw accidents and electrocutions were mainly to blame.

Meteorolgists with the Hurricane Center also report that the massive hurricane stands as one of the strongest and cosliest hurricanes on record in the Atlantic basin.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

