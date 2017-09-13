Cleanup after Irma continues as getting power remains an issue for thousands

More Videos 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County Pause 0:31 It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:07 Rubonia residents escape Irma's worst 0:38 Irma's trek leaves destruction in South Carolina 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 1:10 Palmetto mobile home community damaged by Hurricane Irma 0:55 Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Voluteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma Volunteers helped to clear debris from Wakeland Elementary School grounds Wednesday morning after Hurricane Irma left the playground and other areas littered with tree limbs and leaves. Volunteers helped to clear debris from Wakeland Elementary School grounds Wednesday morning after Hurricane Irma left the playground and other areas littered with tree limbs and leaves. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

