Cleanup after Irma continues as getting power remains an issue for thousands

Though many woke up Wednesday morning still without power, crews were working to restore electricity throughout Manatee County and residents were out cleaning up as well.
Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, volunteers gathered to help clean up debris from around Wakeland Elementary School and the playground.
About 20 volunteers, including school staff, jumped into action to pile up tree branches and rake up fallen leaves that came down during Irma’s arrival.
More staff and volunteers did similar work at Manatee High School, tweets to the Manatee Schools twitter account showed.
Staff worked Wednesday to clean shelters that held a record number of evacuees, more than 25,000 people, during the storm.
Manatee County schools remain closed until Monday.
Thousands still without power
As of 9 a.m., 57,041, or 27 percent, of Manatee County customers were without power, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Some of those without power include three Manatee County schools.
There were 55,260 Florida Power and Light customers and 1,781 cooperatives customers still affected by outages.
Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PRECO), which services about 25,000 customers in Manatee County, said in a Tuesday morning release that about 1,594 of their customers were still without power.
In Sarasota County, about 87,120 customers, or 33 percent, are without power, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The 27 percent of Manatee County still waiting for power to be restored is a decrease from 37 percent as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Use FPL’s Power Tracker and PRECO’s Outage Map to see what areas are still without power.
Nearly 60 percent of those who lost power due to Irma have had it returned as of Wednesday morning, according to an 11:30 a.m. update from FPL. It’s a clip about four times faster than their response at this same point in time to Hurricane Wilma, officials said.
“We are aggressively restoring power and we are making progress,” Robert Gould, FHP vice president and chief communications officer, said in Wednesday morning’s press briefing. “We’re encouraged by where we find ourselves in the restoration process.”
Officials ask for patience as crews from more than 30 states and Canada work to restore power.
A boil water notice is still in effect for Anna Maria Islanders as wastewater pumps are affected by the lack of electricity.
Officials eyeing traffic, potential flooding of bridge
Evacuation traffic has once again taken over interstates, this time as people return home.
The Florida Department of Transportation is monitoring a small bridge at mile marker 408 on Interstate 75 in Alachua County that could become impassable due to heavy rain over North Florida from Hurricane Irma.
Officials are watching the bridge over the Santa Fe River, which rose 15 feet in the last 36 hours, according to FDOT. As of Wednesday morning, the river was safe, but it is expected to crest at historic and unprecedented levels in the coming days.
Should I-75 flood at the river, DOT will reroute traffic to U.S. 19, U.S. 301 and I-95. Motorists can consult FL511.com for up-to-date information on road closures and travel routes.
Pet redemption, adoption fees waived
The Manatee County Animal Services shelters opened Wednesday and waived adoption fees for all dogs and cats, according to a Facebook post.
Owners can also redeem their lost pet at no charge.
Looking for your pet after the storm? Those who need to report a lost pet should call (941) 742-5933. To see found pets, visit the Palmetto shelter or look at the Manatee County found pets website.
Irma’s death toll
There have been seven storm-related deaths in Florida, four in South Carolina and two in Georgia, according to The Associated Press, but officials have questioned whether some of those fatalities can be directly attributed to Irma.
Irma killed at least 36 people when she struck the Caribbean last week.
Six people died in a Hollywood nursing home after an issue with the air conditioning system forced an evacuation. All 115 patients were taken to area hospitals.
Parts of the facility were energized by FPL, Gould said during Wednesday’s briefing. He called the incident a “tragedy” and said the company sent their “deepest sympathies” to the families of those involved.
He went on to say the situation points to the need to have plans in advance of a storm. Gould said FPL officials met with Broward County in March and the facility was not listed as a top-tier critical facility in that area.
