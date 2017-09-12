42 percent of Manatee County residents without power

About 42 percent of Manatee County residents woke up Tuesday without power, according to a power outage update provided by the Florida Division of Emergency Management Tuesday.
Hurricane Irma left 5.5 million of the more than 10 million Florida power customers waiting for the electricity to be turned back on.
Manatee residents are served by Florida Power & Light and cooperatives like Peace River, as 87,364 power customers are affected.
In Sarasota County, 127,770 customers out of 263,835 were in the dark.
Florida Hurricane #Irma Power Outage Numbers as of 9/12/2017 6:00 AM ET. PDF at: https://t.co/MdtDTxRJZf #FLRecovers pic.twitter.com/HH6qNxJ9DD— Florida SERT (@FLSERT) September 12, 2017
According to a press release from FPL, 19,500 employees were dispatched to help with the restoration.
“We have the largest restoration workforce in U.S. history responding to the worst storm in our company’s history,” president and CEO Eric Silagy said in a press release Monday. “Our crews are out restoring power, and every hour of every day more and more people are getting their lights back. That said, we anticipate that much of the electric system in Southwest Florida will require a complete rebuild, which could take weeks.”
As for the the east coast of Florida, Silagy said there would be “more traditional repairs.”
Hannah Morse
