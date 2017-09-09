Hurricane Irma a Category 4 storm with Manatee County in its path

As the path of Hurricane Irma continues to track more to the west and moves toward northern Cuba, the winds have come down enough overnight to bring the storm back to a Category 4.
South Florida was feeling the outer bands of Irma in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Miami Herald.
Irma, now 225 miles south southeast of Miami, has winds of 130 mph with higher gusts and is pacing along at 12 mph to the west northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center 5 a.m. advisory. Officials expect it will turn northwest later Saturday and make another more north-northwest turn Saturday night or early Sunday.
The center of the storm will move toward northern Cuba on Saturday and on to the Florida Keys on Sunday afternoon, according to the NHC.
The 8 a.m. advisory from the NHC has the path in line with Manatee County, with storm surge along the coast of 3 to 5 feet. With the storm, the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia could see as much as 20 inches of rain in some places, according to the NHC, which could lead to devastating floods.
Manatee County is under a hurricane warning, meaning hurricane conditions are expected at some point within the warning area and preparations should be rushed to completion. The Manatee River is also under a flood warning.
Hurricane conditions are expected to enter into southern and central Florida overnight.
Hurricane force winds extend up to 70 miles from the center of the storm and tropical storm force winds 195 miles, according to the NHC.
A mandatory evacuation was ordered Friday morning for Zone A in Manatee County, which includes neighborhoods near the water, all mobile and manufactured homes, replacing the previous voluntary evacuation for that zone.
That evacuation included Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Friday, the county opened 22 of Manatee County’s 24 temporary shelters.
After the storm, residents will have to show two forms of identification to get onto Anna Maria Island and back into their neighborhoods. Westbound traffic on the bridges to the island will be shut down at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Bradenton and Manatee County Public Works crews have stopped distributing sandbags.
Garbage and recycling pickups have been suspended both Saturday and Monday.
City of Bradenton offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells on Friday assured residents that deputies are ready to help and get people out safely. However, when tropical force winds reach 45 mph, they will be bunkered down as well.
Manatee County will provide an update from the EOC at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and Gov. Rick Scott will speak at 9:15 a.m. at the Sarasota County EOC.
Stay with the Bradenton Herald all weekend for updates on the storm’s track and what it means for Manatee County.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
