Manatee-Sarasota remain under hurricane watch. What does that mean?

Manatee and Sarasota counties are now under a hurricane watch as Hurricane Irma moves toward Florida.
Voluntary evacuations began for Manatee County Zone A at 7 a.m. Shelters at Myakka Elementary School, Braden River High School, Manatee High School, Mills Elementary School and Nolan Middle School (special needs) open at 4 p.m. Friday.
A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, and that tropical-storm-force winds could hit within 48 hours. That could make it difficult or dangerous to continue with outdoor preparations.
Tropical storm-force winds expected for Florida could begin as early as Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center, and Irma could arrive Sunday.
Hurricane warnings are in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach
- Florida Keys
- Lake Okeechobee
- Florida Bay
- Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas
- Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands
- Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara
- Central Bahamas
- Northwestern Bahamas
Manatee and Sarasota are included in the north of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island which is under a hurricane watch.
Hurricane watches are also in effect for north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas.
Now weakened to a Category 4, Irma is 55 miles northwest of Great Inagua Island, moving west northwest at 16 mph, according to a 5 a.m. advisory from the NHC.
Irma’s eye is expected to continue moving west away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and toward the southeastern Bahamas Friday morning with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph and higher gusts, according to NHC.
The storm is expected to remain a Category 4 storm over the next couple of days.
Irma has already pummeled the Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, parts of Haiti, Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. At least 10 people died in the the Western Caribbean, according to reports.
As Florida prepares for Irma’s arrival, Gov. Rick Scott ordered schools closed Friday and Monday.
American Airlines has canceled all flights at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport between noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday, and Elite Airways has canceled its Sunday flights.
Frontier has canceled all flights in and out of Tampa International Airport for Sunday and Monday. Southwest has canceled all flights from Saturday evening through Sunday.
As of mid-day Thursday, American had canceled 85 flights for Thursday, 475 for Friday, 740 for Saturday, 760 for Sunday and 125 for Monday, according to the Miami Herald.
Check flight status and arrive early as there will be lines at security. Airport officials tweeted Thursday that most departing flights are at full capacity through the weekend.
