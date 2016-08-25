Superintendent: Bus driver acted professionally when 27-year-old man boarded bus

A Manatee County School District bus driver who transported a 27-year-old man to Manatee High School on Tuesday acted professionally during an “extremely unusual and isolated incident” and will not be disciplined, according to a statement issued by the school district Thursday.
“Although this incident was alarming, we are thankful that it was handled in such a way that no one was harmed and that there was never a time when any students were threatened,” Superintendent Diana Greene said in a statement. “While this will certainly force us to review relevant procedures, it must be stated that the School District of Manatee County successfully transports approximately 15,000 students to and from school on a daily basis, and we have done so successfully and safely for many years.”
The school district is not releasing the name of the bus driver, district spokesman Mike Barber said.
Erik D. Hall, 27, was arrested Wednesday morning at his home and was charged with trespassing on school property. At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Hall boarded a school bus in the 8200 block of Ninth Avenue Northwest headed to Manatee High School. He rode the bus for a short time before informing the driver that he was not a student, according to police.
The bus stop where the man boarded was the last bus stop before the bus headed to Manatee High, so the driver kept on going, according to school district officials. The school resource officers were called when the bus arrived, and all the students were held on the bus until Hall was escorted off, according to the district.
Hall was questioned and released, but police later learned he may have been involved with a burglary Tuesday morning. Possible burglary charges may be pending, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
In the statement, Greene said the bus driver had been expecting a new student on the bus route Tuesday morning. The bus driver reported Hall looked to be about the same age as a high school student and was not acting in an aggressive manner when the bus arrived.
“I appreciate the concerns raised by this incident, and we will continue to refine and work with law enforcement to continue our stellar record of transporting students to and from school,” Greene said.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
