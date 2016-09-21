Hermine make-up days won’t affect Thanksgiving break

Shortening the Thanksgiving break to make up for time off during Tropical Storm Hermine won’t be necessary, but the calendar will still be adjusted to cover days that schools were closed, according to a proposal from the Manatee County School District.
The school board will vote on the proposal to adjust the calendar during Tuesday’s board meeting. The district is recommending eliminating Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 as early release days to have the student attend the entire day of school instead. The proposal also includes adjusting the start of the winter break, having the last day of classes be Dec. 22 instead of Dec. 21.
Those moves will make up for the two full days students had off just before Labor Day when Hermine brought in heavy rain and flooding around the county.
Although days during the Thanksgiving break are designed as hurricane make-up days, the district proposal avoids that option. After the tropical storm, when many people thought the district might use the Thanksgiving days, many parents complained on social media they had already booked travel plans for that week.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
Comments