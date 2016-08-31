Tropical storm closes Manatee County Schools on Thursday

Manatee County schools will be closed Thursday and extracurricular events are canceled Wednesday as Tropical Storm Hermine deluges the area.
All schools are scheduled to be re-open Friday, according to the school district.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for northwestern Manatee that will be in effect from 2:13 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The rain was enough to cancel other community events, including a Brexit panel discussion held at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and a Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates board meeting. SANCA is the nonprofit that operates Nathan Benderson Park.
Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School and Bradenton Christian School are both canceled for Thursday classes. As of 2 p.m., Sarasota County schools planned to be open on Thursday, according to officials.
As the storm approaches Florida, forecasters expect to see a greater risk of tornadoes and higher storm surge in the county through Thursday.
The Anna Maria Island shopping plaza called “The Shops at Waterline” held true to its name, as its parking lot was partially flooded and the water level at its nearby marina was pushing over the concrete wall.
Portions of Holmes Boulevard in Holmes Beach were closed as flooding made it unsafe to pass through. Other roads and sidewalks were significantly flooded throughout the island
“Don’t drive through standing water—you never know if the road is truly under there,” warned Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.
Although none of the beaches were closed, high waves crashed into the shore up and down the island.
The chance of rain over the next few days is over 80 percent, with the weekend closer to 50 percent.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for counties north of Hillsborough and Pinellas, according to the service. The depression is said to be 390 miles west-southwest of Tampa Bay and moving north at two miles per hour. Bay News 9 said the depression is expected to become a tropical storm sometime Wednesday.
