5-day weekend now may mean school Thanksgiving week

Although the first three days of the Thanksgiving week are designated hurricane makeup days, the Manatee County School District has yet to decide if they’ll need to use two of those days after canceling classes Thursday and Friday because of Hurricane Hermine.
“At this point, we’ve just been dealing with what we’ve had to do the last two days. We’ll be dealing with that issue once we get back,” district spokesman Mike Barber said Friday morning. “If we need to make up those days it could be those days, there’s just been no decision yet.”
In Florida, students are expected to attend 180 days of school, according to state statute and rules laid out by the Department of Education. The hourly equivalent for kindergarten through grade three is 720 instructional hours a year and 900 instructional hours a year for students in grades 4 through grade 12.
That’s part of where the decision making could get tricky. It may be the case the Manatee County School District doesn’t need to make up the days, because they have enough hours built into the schedules.
It also may be the case that Gov. Rick Scott may step in and say districts don’t need to make up the days, either.
“All that will be figured out,” Barber said.
Regardless, district typically designates a few hurricane make-up days in the calendar.
For the 2016-17 Manatee calendar, students and classes aren’t going to be held Nov. 21 through Nov. 25, the entire week of Thanksgiving. The calendar also notes that Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 of that week, Monday through Wednesday, could be used at hurricane make-up days.
Most nearby school districts, including Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk, canceled classes because of Hermine. Sarasota County schools canceled after-school activities but kept school open both Thursday and Friday.
