Human remains found in Sarasota creek

Human remains have been found in Sarasota, and the city police department's dive team has been deployed to the site for further investigation.
At about 4:20 p.m. Monday, detectives, crime scene technicians and the dive team had all been called out to the 1900 block of Gillespie Avenue in Sarasota after the discovery of human remains in a small creek.
Police have already been inundated with calls asking whether they are the remains of missing 14-year-old Jabez Spann, last seen at a barbeque with his family on Labor Day.
"Identifying human remains can take time," spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said in a news release. "The Sarasota Police Department is working diligently to identify the individual."
When contacted by email, Judge said: "At this time, there is no way to tell. It’s too early in the investigation."
Comments