Human remains found in Sarasota creek

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

April 16, 2018 05:06 PM

Human remains have been found in Sarasota, and the city police department's dive team has been deployed to the site for further investigation.

At about 4:20 p.m. Monday, detectives, crime scene technicians and the dive team had all been called out to the 1900 block of Gillespie Avenue in Sarasota after the discovery of human remains in a small creek.

Police have already been inundated with calls asking whether they are the remains of missing 14-year-old Jabez Spann, last seen at a barbeque with his family on Labor Day.

"Identifying human remains can take time," spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said in a news release. "The Sarasota Police Department is working diligently to identify the individual."

When contacted by email, Judge said: "At this time, there is no way to tell. It’s too early in the investigation."

