Police still searching for teen last seen Labor Day

Police are still trying to find a missing teen who was last seen on Labor Day, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Jabez Spann, 14, was last seen in the area of 1500 23rd St., Sarasota, on Monday evening. He has not been seen or heard from him since, police said.
Police have been searching for him since he was reported missing and have not received any leads in the case, police said Friday night.
Jabez is said to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone that sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department 941-316-1201 and ask for Detective Megan Buck.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments