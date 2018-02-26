Teen charged in connection with latest threat to Bayshore High School

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:04 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital Pause 0:50 Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 1:52 Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 0:40 Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 1:16 Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:45 How to support victims of domestic abuse 0:44 Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 7:22 Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 2:30 School shooters: Know the warning signs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Joanna Donisi, a mother of three Bayshore High School students, reads to other parents a screenshot of a threat her daughter says is circulating the school. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald

Joanna Donisi, a mother of three Bayshore High School students, reads to other parents a screenshot of a threat her daughter says is circulating the school. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald