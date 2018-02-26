Teen charged in connection with latest threat to Bayshore High School

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with a threat made to Bayshore High School over the weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said deputies are investigating a threat made to Bayshore over social media that was reported Friday night.
A 14-year-old was taken into custody Monday, charged with making threats to the school.
The threat, which was circulated on social media, indicated there would be a shooting Monday at Bayshore High School, Bristow confirmed.
The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the teen.
Since Feb. 14, there have been more than a dozen threats against local schools resulting in several students being charged with felonies in connection with the threats.
No new threats to schools were reported Monday.
The threats flooded in after the Valentine’s Day shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.
In Manatee County, schools saw an increased law enforcement presence on campuses throughout last week. Manatee, Bayshore and Southeast high schools went into lockdowns.
