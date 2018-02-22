More Videos

Joanna Donisi, a mother of three Bayshore High School students, reads to other parents a screenshot of a threat her daughter says is circulating the school. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald
Joanna Donisi, a mother of three Bayshore High School students, reads to other parents a screenshot of a threat her daughter says is circulating the school. Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald

Local

Students huddle in the dark after threat, lockdown at Bayshore High School

By Sara Nealeigh And Jessica De Leon

snealeigh@bradenton.com

jdeleon@bradenton.com

February 22, 2018 10:47 AM

Manatee

Bayshore High School is transitioning to a “shelter in place” after a threat to the school was received, School District of Manatee County officials confirmed Thursday morning.

Mike Barber, spokesman for the school district, confirmed Thursday morning that Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., was under a lockdown at approximately 10:30 a.m. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., school officials made an announcement that the full lockdown was being lifted and the school would transition to “shelter in place.” Students will be able to move from class to class.

The lockdown was the result of a threat, Barber said.

The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow confirmed deputies are on school grounds to investigate the threat, which was made on social media.

There were three deputies seen on campus as of shortly after 11 a.m. About a dozen parents were gathered outside the school, after they entered the school parking lot but were turned away at the front doors because of the lockdown status.

Rhonda Taylor was among one of the the first parents to arrive on campus. She continued to text with her 17-year-old daughter during the lockdown.

“Come and get me as soon as this is over,” Taylor read her daughter’s text. “The teacher put a desk in front of the door. I’m lucky.”

Her daughter was huddled in a closet in her history classroom, she said. Texts with pictures gave a glimpse of her daughter’s and other students’ legs.

“They didn’t tell them anything other than they are on lockdown,” Taylor said. “I think that’s what scared them more.”

Dana Falletta Hull said her 17-year-old sister told the school received a threat just as school was letting out Wednesday.

“That’s why there aren’t that many kids here today,” Falletta Hull said.

“But when I called here earlier, they said there wasn’t anything going on.”

When she arrived on campus and attempted to sign out her sister from school early, it was too late, she said.

In a video posted to the School District of Manatee County’s Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said addressed students and the community.

“We are committed to working closely with local law enforcement agencies to find and punish anyone who makes a threat of violence against our schools or any one of our students, even if that threat is made in jest, posted on social media, or stated in a moment of anger and frustration,” Greene said. “Think very carefully before you say or post something that can change the course of your life.”

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

