Students huddle in the dark after threat, lockdown at Bayshore High School

Bayshore High School is transitioning to a “shelter in place” after a threat to the school was received, School District of Manatee County officials confirmed Thursday morning.

Mike Barber, spokesman for the school district, confirmed Thursday morning that Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., was under a lockdown at approximately 10:30 a.m. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., school officials made an announcement that the full lockdown was being lifted and the school would transition to “shelter in place.” Students will be able to move from class to class.

The lockdown was the result of a threat, Barber said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:16 Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting Pause 1:45 How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:40 Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security 0:44 Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 1:23 Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction 7:22 Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 2:30 School shooters: Know the warning signs 1:11 Downtown Bradenton’s restaurant scene is about to expand 0:13 Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow confirmed deputies are on school grounds to investigate the threat, which was made on social media.

BREAKING: One mother just received and read for other parents a screenshot of the threat circulating on Bayshore Gardens High School. pic.twitter.com/EQg3FbZWfI — Jessica De Leon (@JDeleon1012) February 22, 2018 Rumors are flying through parents getting frightening messages from students in Bayshore High. @bradentonherald pic.twitter.com/l0VTrSyxoJ — TompkinsTiffany (@tompkinscondie) February 22, 2018

There were three deputies seen on campus as of shortly after 11 a.m. About a dozen parents were gathered outside the school, after they entered the school parking lot but were turned away at the front doors because of the lockdown status.

Rhonda Taylor was among one of the the first parents to arrive on campus. She continued to text with her 17-year-old daughter during the lockdown.

“Come and get me as soon as this is over,” Taylor read her daughter’s text. “The teacher put a desk in front of the door. I’m lucky.”

Her daughter was huddled in a closet in her history classroom, she said. Texts with pictures gave a glimpse of her daughter’s and other students’ legs.

“They didn’t tell them anything other than they are on lockdown,” Taylor said. “I think that’s what scared them more.”

Dana Falletta Hull said her 17-year-old sister told the school received a threat just as school was letting out Wednesday.

“That’s why there aren’t that many kids here today,” Falletta Hull said.

“But when I called here earlier, they said there wasn’t anything going on.”

When she arrived on campus and attempted to sign out her sister from school early, it was too late, she said.

In a video posted to the School District of Manatee County’s Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said addressed students and the community.

“We are committed to working closely with local law enforcement agencies to find and punish anyone who makes a threat of violence against our schools or any one of our students, even if that threat is made in jest, posted on social media, or stated in a moment of anger and frustration,” Greene said. “Think very carefully before you say or post something that can change the course of your life.”