Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:36

Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested

Florida shooting caught on video 0:44

Florida shooting caught on video

Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence 4:20

Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 1:41

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:53

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route

    After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun.

Crime

Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Tampa serial murder suspect

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 23, 2018 07:08 AM

State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Tuesday prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the Seminole Heights murder cases against Howell Donaldson III.

Donaldson is facing four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. All four people were killed within a few weeks of each other in Seminole Heights, sparking a 51-day investigation and manhunt for the suspected killer and terrorizing the Tampa neighborhood.

Donaldson was arrested in November after police say he handed a fellow Ybor City McDonald’s employee a bag with a gun inside, leading the employee to tip off police.

    Tampa police arrested a man Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, late Tuesday and said he would be charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Warren acknowledged that decision can’t bring back any of the victims, but his office arrived at the decision after looking at the evidence and considering the wishes of the victims; families.

“This case, in which the defendant murdered four innocent victims in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner, qualifies,” Warren said.

He said in this instance, mercy must be left to a higher power and he must focus on getting justice for the victims and their families.

Warren also said there was no evidence of mental illness that would give prosectors pause about their decision to pursue the death penalty.

He also thanked the victim’s families, the community and his team of prosecutors and staff.

    The current reward amount for information in the deaths of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood is $110,000. Anyone with information can callt Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are offering a reward of $85,000 for information in the murders of four individuals in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. This is in addition to $6,000 being offered by community members.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

    Body cam footage shows moments when Albuquerque Police shot and killed Daniel Saavedra-Arreola, 24, who hid in a vacant apartment's closet and tried to attack them with a 3-inch knife and a metal pipe.

