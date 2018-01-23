Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Tampa serial murder suspect

State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Tuesday prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the Seminole Heights murder cases against Howell Donaldson III.
Donaldson is facing four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. All four people were killed within a few weeks of each other in Seminole Heights, sparking a 51-day investigation and manhunt for the suspected killer and terrorizing the Tampa neighborhood.
Donaldson was arrested in November after police say he handed a fellow Ybor City McDonald’s employee a bag with a gun inside, leading the employee to tip off police.
Never miss a local story.
Warren acknowledged that decision can’t bring back any of the victims, but his office arrived at the decision after looking at the evidence and considering the wishes of the victims; families.
“This case, in which the defendant murdered four innocent victims in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner, qualifies,” Warren said.
He said in this instance, mercy must be left to a higher power and he must focus on getting justice for the victims and their families.
Warren also said there was no evidence of mental illness that would give prosectors pause about their decision to pursue the death penalty.
He also thanked the victim’s families, the community and his team of prosecutors and staff.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments