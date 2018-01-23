Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Tampa serial murder suspect

More Videos 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police Pause 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 0:53 Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 2:42 Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 0:48 Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:44 Florida shooting caught on video 4:20 Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun. After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun. Spectrum Bay News 9

