‘He did it,’ police chief says of man arrested in Seminole Heights slayings

They’ve arrested the killer in Seminole Heights, police are sure.

So sure, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a press conference Wednesday morning, “This is the only arrest. He did it, that’s the way it goes.”

Now, after four deaths and more than a month of questions, residents of Seminole Heights can take a breath.

Tuesday afternoon, Tampa police arrested 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III and charged him with four counts of murder.

Police received a tip around 2:40 p.m. that a patron at a Ybor City McDonald’s had a gun in a bag inside the restaurant. Spectrum Bay News 9 reported a co-worker of Donaldson’s, who also worked at the fast-food restaurant, approached police with the tip. The co-worker told officer Donaldson handed him the bag and said he was going to leave Florida.

Donaldson left the area but later returned.

The officer was able to find the man, later identified as Donaldson, found the firearm and detained him, according to a news release.

Investigators found a .40-caliber handgun inside the bag, the same weapon that has been used in all four murders, police told Bay News 9.

After several hours of questioning, Donaldson was charged with four counts of murder.

“Tonight is the beginning of when justice will be served. And then the process will occur when this individual rots in hell,” Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said in a news conference.

Citing the arrest affidavit, ABC Action News reported police found clothing inside Donaldson’s vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot that “looked similar” to clothes worn by a person seen on surveillance footage on the night of one of the murder. One of the articles of clothing appeared to have a blood stain on it.

Detectives now thoroughly examining what appears to be a jacket from inside the suitcase - stored in trunk. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/ntDF8H39v6 — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) November 28, 2017

Donaldson told police after he was detained that he was not familiar with the Seminole Heights area and didn’t associate with anyone in the neighborhood, according to WFLA News Channel 8. Police have repeatedly said they believe the suspect was familiar with the area.

He also told police he purchased the Glock firearm on Oct. 3 and picked it up four days later, when he also bought ammunition, WTSP reported, citing the affidavit.

FLDE officials said casings found at the scenes of the first three shootings were fired from the Glock after examining it, according to WFLA. The same brand of ammunition Donaldson purchased was found at all four scenes.

Police also obtained Donaldson’s cell phone records and found that within minutes of the slayings on Oct. 9, 11, and 19, his phone was “geographically associated with the AT&T cell tower providing coverage for the areas that include all the homicide locations.” according to ABC Action News.

During a visit to Tampa Wednesday morning, Gov. Rick Scott said he was “so happy” and “very thankful” police were able to make an arrest.

Chief Dugan also took the opportunity to praise the Seminole Heights community for its support during the investigation.

Mostly, officials gathered at the early morning press conference were just glad the McDonald’s employee came forward with the tip.

“We needed that bit of information,” Dugan said. After that, things started to fall into place for the investigation.

“Today, the good guys won. Today, Seminole Heights can sleep. Today we begin the healing process,” Mayor Buckhorn said.

BREAKING NEWS: Chief Dugan announced that Howell Donaldson III will face charges in connection with 4 murders in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/MuqAWLRyN9 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) November 29, 2017

#SeminoleHeightsKiller arrest comes 51 days since investigation began. @abcactionnews Mayor Buckhorn: "we're bringing someone to justice who doesn't deserve the right to walk among us." — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) November 29, 2017

The victims

Benjamin Mitchell, 22 was killed at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

Monica Hoffa, 32, was shot on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and her body was found two days later.

Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Ronald Felton, 60, was shot at approximately 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“I am overjoyed right now. I am shaking right now because like I should be, my hands are sweaty, I am just very joyed that we caught this killer and got him off the streets,” Robert Hoffa, Monica’s uncle told WFLA.

#SeminoleHeights residents thankful tonight they can rest easy knowing a killer won't be terrorizing their community. @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/ifYsjQxRqi — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) November 29, 2017

Who is Donaldson?

Citing an arrest affidavit, WTSP reports Donaldson was born in Charlotte, N.C., but graduated form Alonso High School in Tampa.

The New York City Police Department confirmed to CBS News that Donaldson had been arrested in Manhattan in 2014, but released no further details, according to WTSP.

Background

More than 5,000 tips have poured into police and Crime Stoppers since the murders were announced, according to WFLA.

The reward for information leading to an arrest grew to $100,000 in the search for answers.

Police increased their presence in the area, patrolling every street at all hours.

Police noted to Bay News 9 that all the victims killed in October were either at a bus stop or getting on or off a bus when they were killed.

Tampa police were assisted by several other agencies including ATF, FBI, Florida Highway Patrol, FDLE and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.