Man charged in Seminole Heights murders to be held without bond

In his first court appearance before a judge Thursday, the man facing charges in connection with the killing of four people in Seminole Heights was ordered held without bond.
Judge Margaret Taylor ruled Thursday morning that Howell Donaldson III, 24, facing four counts of murder, will be held without bond until a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
In a press conference, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said the case will be required to go before a grand jury to obtain an indictment.
Never miss a local story.
“For the community’s safety, we’re seeking that the defendant be held without bail during the trial,” Warren said.
He added that there were a number of factors to consider before making a decision on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the case.
“The death penalty should be reserved for the worst of the worst offenders in our society, and generally speaking, a serial killer would qualify. But it is my duty to follow the law,” Warren said.
“We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” Warren said.
Donaldson was arrested Tuesday after police received a tip from an employee at a Ybor City McDonald’s that Donaldson, who also worked at the fast food restaurant, had a gun in a bag.
The gun, a .40-caliber Glock, was the same type of weapon used in the murders, according to the affidavit. The ammunition found inside the gun also matched the casings found at all four scenes.
Donaldson admitted to police that he owned the gun, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police searched Donaldson’s vehicle and found clothing inside that appeared similar to clothing seen in security footage from the area near one of the shootings. The clothing also appeared to have possible blood stains, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police also obtained Donaldson’s cellphone records and found that within minutes of slayings on Oct. 9, 11, and 19, his phone was “geographically associated with the AT&T cell tower providing coverage for the areas that include all the homicide locations,” the affidavit stated.
Donaldson has not admitted to the murders.
The victims
Benjamin Mitchell, 22 was killed at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.
Monica Hoffa, 32, was shot on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and her body was found two days later.
Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.
Ronald Felton, 60, was shot at approximately 4:51 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments