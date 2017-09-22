Jury selected in Bradenton double-murder case

Defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand, left, stands with Trey Nonnombre, 21, Friday at the Manatee County Judicial Center. Nonnombre is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and armed home invasion in the July 9, 2015, fatal shootings of Esther Deneus and her boyfriend, Kantral Markeith Brooks, both 29. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com