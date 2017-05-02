Murderer dodges death penalty in home invasion slayings

One of three men charged with murdering a Bradenton couple during a home invasion in July 2015 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to court documents.
Terez Jones, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and armed burglary on Monday afternoon. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Circuit Judge Diana Moreland.
Jones, along with his co-defendants Jimmie McNear, 20, and Trey Nonnombre, 20, were each indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and armed home invasion in the slayings of Esther Deneus and her boyfriend, Kantral Markeith Brooks, both 29.
Prosecutors have indicated they would seek the death penalty, if the defendants are found guilty of first-degree murder.
All three cases were scheduled to go to trial separately beginning June 12, with a trial period beginning Jan. 16, 2018, set aside for whichever case was not heard in June.
On July 9, 2015, Bradenton police officers responded to the 3900 block of Southern Parkway West after the security alarm system in the home shared by Deneus and Brooks was triggered by a break-in. When officers arrived they found the couple shot dead.
Officers found the couple’s five children — between the ages of 1 and 11 at the time — in the living room, not far from Deneus’ body.
As part of plea deal, Jones also pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to sell or deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and escape. Moreland sentenced him to 15 years prison on those charges, to run concurrent with sentence in the murder case.
Jessica De Leon
