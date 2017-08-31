Man’s death now being investigated as homicide, police say

Sarasota police confirmed they are investigating the death of a man, whose body was found Monday, as a homicide.
Travis Combs, 31, was found dead Monday near the intersection of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue in Sarasota.
Police initially investigated the incident as a suspicious death, but confirmed in a release Thursday detectives are now investigating Combs’ death as a homicide.
Police said they have no information that would indicate there is a threat to public safety in connection with this case.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional details on the investigation have been released.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
