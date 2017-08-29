Police investigate suspicious death in Sarasota

Sarasota police are investigating the death of a man late Monday night.
Police were called to the area of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Monday due to a deceased male, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
Detectives are treating the cause of death as suspicious and are working to confirm the man’s identity.
The investigation is ongoing, but officials said they have no information that would indicate there is a threat to public safety, according to the release.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327.
