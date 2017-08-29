Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in Sarasota

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

August 29, 2017 09:11 AM

UPDATED August 29, 2017 10:26 AM

Sarasota

Sarasota police are investigating the death of a man late Monday night.

Police were called to the area of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Monday due to a deceased male, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.

Detectives are treating the cause of death as suspicious and are working to confirm the man’s identity.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials said they have no information that would indicate there is a threat to public safety, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

    While a man was cashing his paycheck at a Walmart in Largo on Tuesday, another man walked up, stole the money off the counter and fled the store, according to the Largo Police Department.

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart 0:04

Robber makes getaway after stealing money at Walmart
Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested 0:48

Suspect in 4 Tampa homicides arrested
Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

View More Video