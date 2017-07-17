The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at 29th Street Store on North 29th Street.
Crime

July 17, 2017 9:59 AM

Suspect charged with killing store owner in robbery

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Tampa

A Tampa man was charged with the shooting death of a store owner during an armed robbery Sunday, according to police.

Christopher Sheffield, 24, was arrested at 4 a.m. after detectives were told he may have been hiding in an apartment complex. Sheffield was identified as a suspect through witnesses and store video, according to Tampa Police Department.

At approximately 12:37 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived at the 29th Street Store on North 29th Street in Tampa. They found the store’s owner, 60-year-old Mohamoud Ibrahim, shot and killed in what appeared to be an attempted robbery, according to police.

Sheffield was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

