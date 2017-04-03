Lovers went on the run after he killed her mom, cops say. Now they are back to face murder charges

The daughter of Tricia Freeman and her boyfriend arrived at the Manatee County jail on Saturday.
Kayla Colyer, 21, and Roy Nichols Jr., 26, arrived separately to the jail more than two weeks after their arrest in West Virginia.
According to police, Freeman, 47, was murdered in her Palmetto home on March 14. She was reported missing the following day after friends were unable to reach her.
Nichols confessed to killing Freeman after something she said “set him off,” according to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler.
Nichols Jr. and Colyer then transported Freeman’s body in her stolen Chevrolet Sonic, burying her in a shallow grave in Chiefland, according to police. Their car was spotted in Kentucky on March 16 and the pair were recognized at a truck stop in West Virginia.
In a video taken by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols Jr. arrived in an unmarked black SUV and wore a gray shirt that read, “C’mon Live a Little” as he was being processed. Colyer arrived in a Palmetto Police Department cruiser. She was finishing a McDonald’s meal as she got out of the car, dressed in a beige shirt and pants.
Each were searched and read their charges.
Colyer faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact, while Nichols faces a second-degree murder charge. Both also face motor vehicle theft charges.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
