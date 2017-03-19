Daughter’s boyfriend confesses to killing missing Palmetto woman Tricia Freeman

Tricia Freeman, 47, who was reported missing Wednesday, was killed by her daughter’s boyfriend, the Palmetto Police Department announced in a press conference Sunday morning.
Palmetto police say Roy Nichols Jr., 26, who was arrested Saturday along with girlfriend Kayla Coyler, 21, confessed to killing the Palmetto resident.
Freeman had not been seen since Tuesday, and her car was discovered in Ashland, Ky., on Thursday. Nichols and Coyler, who is Freeman’s daughter, were arrested Saturday morning in West Virginia in connection with the stolen car.
Nichols confessed to police in the hours after Saturday’s arrest.
Comments