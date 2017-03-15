Jury deliberating in trial of drug dealer charged with killing rival

A jury was deliberating on whether an alleged drug dealer is responsible for the 2014 slaying of a rival dealer in Oneco.
Tavaris “40” Johnson is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in Samuel Edwards’ death. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
Deliberations got underway at 3 p.m. Wednesday, after the jury heard closing arguments from attorneys and was instructed on the law.
On Wednesday morning, Assistant State Attorney Art Brown rested the state’s case against Johnson. The defense also rested after calling no witnesses of its own and Johnson deciding not to testify.
Melinda “Mami” Corona, who had been an uncooperative witness, briefly described for the jury the admission Johnson made about killing the victim when he robbed her moments later.
Corona, a known drug user, had been at a home across the street from where Edwards was shot dead. Although she admitted she was high that night, Corona recalled leaving the home and that she was walking down the street a couple blocks over when she heard shots fired.
Shortly thereafter, Corona said she was confronted by Johnson who pinned her to the ground, choked her and robbed her of the $140 she had.
As he was choking her, Johnson said “that he would do me like he did Sam,” Corona testified. On Tuesday, the jury heard other testimony about admissions made by Johnson.
Prosecutors said Johnson killed Edwards on June 23, 2014, because Edwards was selling drugs on turf belong to Johnson and another drug dealer. Johnson shot Edwards while Edwards was asleep inside a silver Chevrolet Impala under a carport in 5700 block of 11th Street East in Bradenton, according to witness testimony Tuesday.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
