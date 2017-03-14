Drug dealer died because his rival killed him, prosecutor says

Crime scene photos helped re-create for a jury the scene outside an Oneco home where in 2014 Samuel Edwards was found shot to death inside a running vehicle under a carport during testimony in the case against Tavaris Johnson.
Testimony presented by the State Attorney’s Office got underway after after brief opening statements by attorneys from both sides.
At about 6:30 a.m. June 23, 2014, deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress in the the 5800 block of 11th Street East in Bradenton. When they arrived, deputies found a man who claimed he had been shot.
As he was being transported to a hospital for a drug-related issue since paramedics could not find any gunshot wounds, the man said there had been someone else in the car who had been shot.
Deputies searched the area and found Edwards inside a silver Chevrolet Impala with gunshot wounds to his head, neck and left hand.
Johnson was not initially charged with Edwards’ death, a fact defense attorney John Baez advised the jury to consider during trial testimony. At the time of his arrest on a murder charge, Johnson had been in custody at the Manatee County jail since Sept. 1, 2015, on unrelated weapons charges.
Assistant State Attorney Art Brown told the jury Edwards was shot while sleeping in the car, which he would do while selling drugs from the carport. Edwards and Johnson were rival drug dealers, which is why Johnson killed him, Brown said.
Three female and four male jurors, including an alternate, paid close attention as sheriff’s office crime scene manager Rich Talbot and crime scene technician Amanda Collon demonstrated through photos taken at the scene where the Impala Edwards was found in was located and where broken glass, blood splatter, drugs and money were found inside the car.
Johnson, who had short dreads at the time of his arrest, sat in the courtroom with a faded haircut, clean-shaven and wearing a dress shirt and tie. A few people sat quietly behind him in the courtroom, while the victim’s mother sat on the other side.
During a morning recess, an uncooperative witness, Melinda Corona, was brought into the courtroom by lead homicide Detective Darryl Davis. Circuit Judge Deno Economou ordered Corona to appear in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday as the woman shook her head no. Economou reminded her she was under subpeona and that if she did not appear he would have her arrested.
Corona was also told she needed to be at the State Attorney’s Office at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradenton Police homicide Detective James Curulla also briefly took the stand and testified how Johnson was found in the area of the slaying by detectives on that same morning.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
