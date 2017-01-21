Detectives searching for suspect in fatal shooting

Detectives are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man Friday night in Palmetto.
Terry McDonald, 24, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Robert Eugene Brewer, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to the 2300 block of First Avenue East in Palmetto to reports of a shooting. Brewer was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.
Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after deputies had arrived, the sheriff’s office reported.
Detectives were interviewing possible witnesses Friday night and were able to develop McDonald as a suspect.
McDonald is familiar to local law enforcement. He is currently on probation for possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver conviction. Brewer is no stranger to homicide detectives.
Less than a year ago Robert Eugene Brewer was charged with second-degree murder but those charges were later dropped by the State Attorney’s Office when one witness recanted and another said they could not positively identify the shooter.
Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments