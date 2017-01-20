One man dead after Palmetto shooting

Officials are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Palmetto Friday night.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of First Avenue East in Palmetto around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
Deputies found 21-year-old Robert Brewer with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. Brewer was pronounced dead shortly after deputies arrived.
Investigators were interviewing possible witnesses Friday night and attempting to determine what happened. The incident is described as a homicide in the news release.
There were no known suspects at the time of the release Friday night.
Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments