One man dead after Palmetto shooting

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

2:50 Suspected Orlando cop killer makes his first court appearance after arrest

1:11 Growing Bradenton's shuffleboard activities

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges

1:54 Bus headed to Women's March on Washington leaves from Bradenton

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017