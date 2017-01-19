State drops charges against man accused of sexual battery on special needs men

The State Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against the 30-year-old supported living coach accused of sexually battering three men with special needs between the ages of 25 and 50.
David Makynen, 30, and his 25-year-old boyfriend Jeremiah Damsgaard, both of Bradenton, were arrested late last year after detectives investigated possible sexual misconduct.
According to court records, Makynen, who had faced three counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd or lascivious battery, was released from the Manatee County jail on Saturday. He sent a letter from jail on Jan. 9 asking for a bond reduction and supervised release.
Makynen had been contracted with the state of Florida to work as a supported living coach in multiple special needs adult group homes, including some in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Responsibilities of a supported living coach, according to the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities, can include teaching new skills, helping the person with tasks, managing finances and taking care of the home.
Damsgaard had no official duties within the homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The communications director with the Florida APD — the state office in charge of training and certification — said Makynen had passed a level 2 background check and completed the required training in order to become a supported living coach.
“The Agency for Persons with Disabilities has a zero tolerance policy of any form of abuse or exploitation of individuals with disabilities, and we hold our providers to the highest level of accountability,” communications director Melanie Etters had written in an email to the Bradenton Herald in December.
Damsgaard remains in jail after, according to court documents, he admitted to detectives that he performed oral sex on a 15-year-old boy, who had recounted to detectives multiple instances of sexual abuse with Damsgaard.
Damsgaard still faces four charges of lewd or lascivious molestation on a minor and five charges of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor, and remains at the Manatee County jail without bond.
