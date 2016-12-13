2 charged with raping special needs boy, men

Two Bradenton men were charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving special needs adults after an investigation began last month, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
David Makynen, 30, was contracted with the state of Florida in many group homes for the past 12 years, mostly in Manatee and Sarasota, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of sexual battery on three men with special needs between the ages of 25 and 50. He was the victims’ support coach, according to the sheriff’s office.
Another man who had no affiliation with the group homes was arrested on Nov. 17. Jeremiah Damsgaard, 25, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a 14-year-old victim. On Monday, Damsgaard was charged with another count of sexual battery on a 29-year-old victim.
Where the abuse occurred wasn’t immediately available.
Detectives discovered fraud allegations during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, which will be investigated by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
