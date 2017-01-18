Another Manatee gang member sentenced to life in prison

The third of six members of the Manatee crime ring that resorted to murder and other violence to further their drug trade and instilled fear in the community since at least 2006 learned his fate Wednesday morning. Like those before him, it was multiple life sentences.
Napoleon “Pole” “Mr. 760” Harris was sentenced to three life sentences, two of which will run concurrent.
On Sept. 8, a federal court jury of 12 found Harris guilty of racketeering conspiracy, including the kidnapping of Calvin Barnes, conspiracy to drug trafficking, the murder of Demetrius Cunningham and a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich sentenced Nathaniel “Popo” Harris, 24, to four life sentences, two of which he will serve concurrently, plus an additional 100 years. Deonte “Tang” Martin, 26, was sentenced to three life sentences, plus an additional 25 years.
Kovachevich echoed much of what she told Nathaniel Harris and Martin during Napoleon Harris’ sentencing, saying that never in her 44 years as a judge had she presided over a case such as this one.
“I have never seen a community react to the defendant in a case as the community from which you come from,” Kovachevich said.
Kovachevich said her first responsibility was to protect the community.
“I have heard them loud and clear,” Kovachevich said. “They don’t want you back in their community anymore.”
Jerry “Jerk” Green will be sentenced for his role in the conspiracies at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Green was found guilty of of racketeering conspiracy, including the conspiracy to murder and murder of Carlos Jurado, and conspiracy to drug trafficking.
