Six members of Manatee County crime ring face life in prison

Six men face life in prison after they were found guilty of running a gang that trafficked drugs and committed other crimes, including at least nine murders, in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
A federal district court jury of 12, who had been deliberating since Aug. 25, reached their verdicts just after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Despite not being found guilty on all counts, all six now face life in prison.
“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Murray said outside the courthouse after the verdict. “We are grateful for these verdicts. This case demonstrates the Department of Justice's commitment to combating gang violence and violent crime.”
Murray added they will continue to aggressively prosecute gang members and gang leaders.
A jury in late August began deliberating the fate of the six men charged with a conspiracy to commit crimes that include nine homicides, drug trafficking, kidnapping and robberies in Manatee and Sarasota counties going as far back as at least 2006.
The six defendants were charged in a 28-count indictment, handed up in 2014, with crimes including conspiracy, firearms violations, robberies and kidnapping, as well as trafficking of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
The six men convicted Thursday are:
▪ Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green.
▪ Jerry “Jerk” Green.
▪ Corey “James” Harris.
▪ Napoleon “Pole” “Mr. 760” Harris.
▪ Nathaniel “Popo” “Lil Brown” Harris
▪ Deonte “Tang” Martin.
The trial had been underway since June 6 in the federal courthouse in Tampa.
The case involved at least nine homicides committed between 2007 and 2013:
▪ Christopher Jenkins, 25, who was shot dead April 8, 2007, by Jerry Green, detectives say, after the two had fought at Club Nitros in Palmetto.
▪ Rodney D. “Hot Rod” Lamb and Erika Williams were shot and killed Sept. 2, 2008 by Jerry Green, the indictment states. These murders are not charged separately but rather listed acts committed under the RICO charge.
▪ Joseph X. Evans, 18, was reportedly shot dead through the window of a home where he was playing with his daughter Sept. 4, 2010, when Nathaniel Harris and Charlie Green mistook him for Demetrius “Meat” Cunningham.
▪ Cunningham was lured from his apartment Oct. 26, 2010, by Calvin “Forty” Barnes, 16, who had been kidnapped by Nathaniel Harris, Napoleon Harris and Charlie Green. The trio then shot Cunningham dead.
▪ Barnes was then killed Oct. 26, 2010, as well by Nathaniel Harris, Napoleon Harris and Charlie Green for having witnessed the trio kill Cunningham.
▪ Ceola D. “Bo” Lazier, 31, was ambushed and shot dead July 3, 2012, by Charlie Green and Jerry Green, according to investigators.
▪ Carlos Alberto “Giggles” Jurado, 26, was asked by Napoleon Harris and Jerry Green to deliver one kilogram of cocaine April 1, 2013. When Jurado arrived with the cocaine, they shot him dead and took the drugs, investigators said.
▪ Brenton Coleman Sr., 39, was shot dead by Napoleon Harris, Corey Harris, Charlie Green and Deonte Martin in the parking lot outside the 13th AV Dream Center on Aug. 1, 2013, following a youth football practice.
Celeste Evans, mother of Joseph Evans, told the Bradenton Herald in June 2014 when the indictment was handed up, all she ever wanted was justice for her son’s death.
She urged loved ones not to retaliate and to have faith in God and the sheriff’s office.
“This has been really hard for me, the hardest journey I’ve had to take,” Evans said then. “There is absolutely no reason for him to be dead.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments