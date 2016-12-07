Stepfather ordered held without bond on murder charge in toddler’s death

A judge Wednesday ordered Ethan Thompson’s stepfather held without bond after he was charged with murder in the death of the 22-month-old boy.
Montez Charles McNeal, 25, of Bradenton, was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday when the State Attorney’s Office formally filed charges in the case against him. He also faces an initial charge of aggravated child abuse.
McNeal, who has a history of violence, was first arrested Nov. 17 and has since been in custody in the Manatee County jail.
Ethan and his five brothers — ages 6 months, 3, 4, 11 and 12 — had been placed back home after being removed by the Florida Department of Children and Families because of verified abuse in the home. But McNeal still had a court order preventing him from being in the home.
On Wednesday afternoon, McNeal appeared before County Judge Mark Singer via video conference for a first appearance hearing. Singer said he found that “the proof of guilt was evident and the presumption of guilt was great,” citing the standards required for the Arthur rule based on a 1980 Florida Supreme Court ruling that allows for a defendant to be held in pretrial detention without bond.
In the days leading to Ethan’s death, there had been signs he was injured, including swelling to his face and unease with having his back touched, according to investigators.
On the night of Nov. 14, Ethan’s mother told investigators she went to work and left the children in McNeal’s care. The mother was called by her eldest child when Ethan’s condition became worse, and she came home to a find an off-duty fireman, who lived across the street, performing CPR on her unresponsive son.
Ethan’s stepfather insisted to his wife that the boy was OK, a 911 call revealed.
Paramedics and deputies arrived at the scene, and Ethan was rushed to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after midnight Nov. 15.
Ethan’s injuries at the time of his death included seven broken ribs at different stages of healing, a skull fracture at the crown of his head and bruising and a cut on his penis. All five of his brothers have been taken back into protective custody and have been placed in foster care since.
No one else has been charged in connection to Ethan’s death or the abuse the toddler suffered.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments